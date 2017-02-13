Trojans advance a baker’s dozen

Seven total teams met Saturday at Oak Ridge High for the Sierra Foothill League Championship Wrestling Tournament and first step to the postseason. When it was all said, done and points tallied, the host Trojans wound up with 194.5 total points on the day which was good for a solid third place finish.

The Del Oro Golden Eagles asserted themselves as the top dogs of the day finishing with 228 total points, followed closely behind by the Folsom Bulldogs who put up 216 to best the Trojans for second place.

More importantly for Oak Ridge, the program takes all 13 wrestlers that competed on to the next round of the postseason.

Saturday’s match was mostly a three-horse race the entire way between Oak Ridge, Folsom, and Del Oro. The three schools and its wrestlers found themselves in a tight-knit race, with the programs all within eight points of each other headed into the medal rounds.

Oak Ridge sent seven total wrestlers to the championship matches, but the Eagles and Bulldogs did just enough to sneak ahead to take first and second overall finishes in total points.

The Trojans saw two of its wrestlers claim first place finishes in their respective weight classes, both in hard-fought victories over their opponent.

Mikey Mello (126 pounds) won his first place medal with a narrow 3-2 decision over Folsom’s Emilio DeLaRiva, and Jackson Redhair (138) grabbed his first place finish over Chase Patterson of Del Oro with a slim 7-5 victory.

Second place finishes were recorded by Max McCarver (106), Michael Remer (113), Jared Horstman (120), Ricky Mello (132), and AJ Bicocca (195).

No shortage of coming up with medal finishes, Oak Ridge also collected three third place finishes from its wrestlers as well. Jack Santina lost his first match and fought back for two victories to grab third at 145s, while Bobby Mello (160) also finished third. Bicocca captured the final third place finish in 195s.

This weekend’s Division I Divisionals action takes place at Pitman High School.

