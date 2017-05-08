Trojans down Rocklin

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Kendall Kelly drove in three runs Friday as host Oak Ridge stayed in the hunt for the Sierra Foothill League title with a 7-4 victory over visiting Rocklin.

The Lady Trojans led the whole way, scoring twice in the first, fifth and sixth innings — the later to answer the Thunders’ 3-run uprising that put them within a run. Kelly’s 2-run double bumped the lead back up for Oak Ridge which opened this week 8-1 in league, a game-and-a-half behind Del Oro who the Trojans host today to end the Sierra Foothill League schedule.

Leah Polson’s triple opened the bottom of the first for Troy and she was driven in by Regan Hunt who was doubled to third by Hannah Dardano. Hunt tagged and scored on Kelly’s sacrifice fly.

Oak Ridge added one in the third when Kelly singled and eventually dashed in on a passed ball. In the fifth, Taylor Railey and Dardano singled with Railey crossing on a bases-loaded walk to Brooke Niemiec and Dardano coming in on Cameron Kirtlan’s single.

The Trojans sparkled defensively in the field, beginning with Hunt’s long pursuit and catch of a pop-up in foul territory; Hunt’s throw-out at first after a clean single; Kelly’s diving catch of what looked like a sure hit; and Kelley Renner’s throw from center for a force at second on another Thunder hit. In the fifth after Rocklin had scored, Oak Ridge turned a double play to get to the dugout.

On the mound, Nicole Eccles started and went three innings. Niemiec pitched the final four. Oak Ridge had 12 hits, Rocklin 14.