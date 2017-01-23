Troy double-ups Woodcreek 54-27

Brittany Belanger gets a first-half rebound as Sydney Crozier looks on. Photo by Laurie Edwards

Shaking off a slow start, Oak Ridge pulled away from visiting Woodcreek to defeat the Lady Timberwolves 54-27 in girls Sierra Foothill League action Wednesday night.

Woodcreek won the first quarter but little else. The win gave the Trojans a 5-0 league record with one left in the first run-through.

“We had a sluggish start as shots just didn’t fall but our second half was much better as we executed some of our sets, rotated well and ran the lanes better,” Oak Ridge coach Steve White said. “Our preseason schedule had been brutal — every game like a playoff semifinal — so it was good to see the girls having fun out there.”

Without post player Marie Olson, out with a fractured hand, Kassidy De Lapp and Shayley Harris picked up the slack in the paint. Harris led Troy with 14 points with De Lapp right behind with 13 to go with 13 rebounds. Both controlled the middle with multiple blocked shots.

“Woodcreek started out physical but we matched that after a while and became more comfortable,” said Harris, a transfer from Redding’s U-Prep High who then discussed her to-date acclimation with the Trojan program. “It’s a new school so it’s a matter of fitting in, getting comfortable and getting confidence.”

Oak Ridge received a boost of energy off its bench in the form of Brittany Belanger who contributed 10 points, four in the second quarter as the Trojans caught and overtook the ‘Wolves. Until a very late bucket, Oak Ridge held Woodcreek to single free throws six minutes apart to hold a 24-16 edge at the break.

“Every team sees our preseason record and thinks we’ve lost talent and not as good as we were but that’s not the case,” De Lapp said. “Teams come out with their ‘A’ game and sometimes it takes us time to get with it and we need to fix that.”

After Belanger and Sydney Crozier traded off assists to one another to close the third quarter Oak Ridge delivered the knockout punch to open the fourth as De Lapp hit on 3-of-4 free throws, Belanger took Skye Lamy’s pass and scored, Crozier nailed a wing jumper and Harris found Alyssa Closson for a short bucket. Defensively, Troy held the Timberwolves scoreless until 1:15 remained.

After Harris, De Lapp and Belanger, Krissy Hoffman and Crozier had 4 points each; Lexi Perry added 3; and Lauren Helwig, Lamy and Closson scored 2 apiece.

