Troy falls to Bellarmine 5-1

ShareTweet ShareTweet

SACRAMENTO — Oak Ridge’s varsity baseball team lost to Bellarmine College Prep by a score of 5-1 at the fifth annual Boras Classic Tournament held at McAuliffe Baseball Complex in Sacramento State University Wednesday night.

Trojan starting pitcher John Cross surrendered five runs to the Bellarmine College Prep Bells on five hits, four walks and two hit batsmen while striking out four in two and two-thirds innings.

“The thing about this tournament is you’re facing some really good teams,” Oak Ridge coach Todd Melton said. “That’s a really good team, probably the best one we’ve faced all year. They’re really disciplined, well-coached.”

Cross was roughed up by the Bells for three runs in the first inning, then gave up two more runs in the third before being relieved by Tyler Condie who pitched the remaining four and one-third innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He finished the game with five strikeouts.

“I was just missing my spots,” said Cross. “Pitches I should have been making I was missing, and they were taking advantage of that. I think I was a little too amped when I got out there, which translates into a bad game.”

With his team down 5-0 midway through the game, Melton kept his team in the game by reminding them to pay attention to the Bells, because they were getting an education.

“I think right now we need to grow just a little bit more to get to that next level,” Melton said. “I think we’re close. When we see good teams or players, guys that do it right, we can learn from them.”

Oak Ridge’s offense struggled against Bellarmine’s pitching, who held the Trojans to only one run on six hits, while striking out five and walking one batter. Center fielder Cameron Allie went two-for-three, with one RBI and a stolen base. Right fielder Patrick Smith was one-for-three with one stolen base, and scored Oak Ridge’s lone run in the sixth inning.

With one out in the sixth inning, Smith singled and stole second. After a strikeout, Allie singled in Smith to make the score 5-1.

“They’re (the Bells) a fundamentally sound team,” said Trojan first baseman Trenton Denholm. “They did all the little things right, and took advantage of our mistakes. When we got guys on we didn’t score or get them over. We just weren’t executing. Some guys were just chasing early, chasing high pitches.”

In earlier tournament action on Monday for Oak Ridge, the Trojans defeated Vintage High School of Napa 3-0 in the morning game. Then beat the Tracy Bulldogs 1-0 in the afternoon matchup.

Brady Rodriguez and Condie pitched a combined shutout versus Vintage in the first game. In the second game, scouts were on-hand to watch a pitcher’s duel between Denholm and Tracy’s Cody Bolton. Rhy Kennedy helped preserve the win with a diving catch in the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, the Tracy batter drove the ball to left field, slicing away from Kennedy, where he tracked it down.