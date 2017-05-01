Troy gets in despite loss

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Oak Ridge gave up five crucial goals in the fourth quarter and dropped its regular season finale 15-11 to visiting Davis Friday.

The Trojans were led by seniors Hayden Dall and Cal Goins and Ryan Rogers (assist) with 3 goals apiece. Senior Midfielder Chandler Thomas had one goal and one assist, and Face-off Specialist Julian Dardano added one goal. Goalie Adam Simpson had two saves against the Blue Devils.

The Trojans finished the season 8-6 overall, 6-2 in the SVL. Despite the loss, Oak Ridge still qualifies for the playoffs, and will play Jesuit in their initial postseason game.

“After a tough loss like that we’re going to want to build and have another win,” said senior defender Jake Topping. “We just have to brush off that loss; it happens. We just need to forget it, work hard next week and take it to Jesuit.”

With the score tied 10-10 to begin the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils scored three unanswered goals. Rogers halted the Davis run with a goal at the 1:47 mark but the vicitors tallied twice in the final 1:38 to secure the victory.

“We had the score tied, and we just didn’t put the screws to them,” coach John Burke said. “We did things tonight we normally don’t do. We’re not dialed in right now.”

Penalties added to the Trojans’ woes, as Oak Ridge committed six — three alone in the fourth quarter — compared to only three by Davis.

“They controlled the game, and penalties killed us,” said Burke. “They won the penalty war.”

Oak Ridge began the match in a 0-3 hole but countered with six straight — Goins on Thomas’ pass; Dall’s wrap-around; Dall from Rogers; another by Dall; Dardano’s sprint on goal; and Dall again — to take command. The Blue Devils countered back-to-back to close the gap at 6-5 before Rogers’ wrap-around bounce shot ended the first-half scoring as Troy held a 7-5 edge at intermission.

“In the first quarter they were in a basic zone formation and we really didn’t know how to respond,” said Thomas. “But in the second quarter we started working our plays and working our offense.”

Within the first minute of the third quarter, Thomas scored a man-up goal to make the score 8-5 but Davis responded twice. Later in the quarter Juarez found a cutting Goins before Davis scored three straight. Near the end of the quarter, Goins hit his third goal of the game to tie the score at 10-all.

Then came the fourth quarter meltdown.

“Our defense played really well, up until the fourth quarter,” Burke said. “It seemed like every shot they took went in, and every shot we took either their goalie made a save or it wasn’t on gauge. Lacrosse is a funny sport like that.”