Troy stays in contention

The Oak Ridge girls pulled off the huge upset last Wednesday, knocking off first-place Woodcreek 1-0 to keep their playoffs hopes alive. The Trojans then ended the week with a 2-1 win at Rocklin (see Scoreboard, A-6).

Scoreless through the first half with Woodcreek, Oak Ridge came out strong to open the second. Dominating offensive possession early, the Trojans put together solid opportunities as back-to-back shots by both Alexis Miller and Alexa Meyers were barely saved by the T’wolves’ goalkeeper.

Following up, Oak Ridge just missed connecting on another opportunity when Ellen Smolarski made a nice run down the sideline and passed to Alyssa Carranza who just missed her attempt as a tie outcome loomed large at that point.

With 10 minutes remaining, the Trojans finally broke through. Showing great ball control, Cristina Drossos broke free and fired quickly on goal as Woodcreek’s keeper dove at her feet and grabbed at the ball. Having stopped the initial attack, she didn’t corral it as Sofia Garza swooped in for the follow shot and eventual game-winner.

“It felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders. We had multiple attempts already and when I heard the cheering and looked up from the ground to see the ball in the net I couldn’t help but hug my teammates,” Drossos said.

Madilynn Hold, the Trojan goalkeeper who wasn’t needed much because of strong defense, clinched the game when she left her line to make a clutch save.

“We’ve been working hard in practices and finding our rhythm with each other as a team. We battled hard and deserved the win,” Drossos said of the team’s hard-fought victory.

