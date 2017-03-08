A private equestrian oasis in Shingle Springs

How can someone escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life just eight minutes from the freeway? It’s easy at this Fernwood Drive home atop a hill in Shingle Springs — step onto the deck, take one look at the valley below and you’ll feel like the only person in the world.

Built in 1995, this custom four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 10 acres within the gated community of Royal Equestrian Estates (though the property is not subject to CC&Rs as it is not part of the homeowners association). The current owners and their horses have called it home since 1999 — and what a home it is.

The water feature at the entrance sets the mood for this tranquil property. Walking into the home, guests step onto Brazilian hardwood floors and are greeted by an inviting dining room that includes both casual and formal elements, making it perfect for any meal. White columns and crown moulding add character to the space while a seating area off to the left offers a place for guests to put up their feet after a meal.

Walking forward into the home, the kitchen and family room seamlessly blend together and create an ideal entertaining space.

The large kitchen features Bosch appliances, ample counter space and a center island with vegetable sink. The rich wood cabinetry is topped with gorgeous granite slabs. A dining bar seats four or diners can move to the sunny breakfast nook.

The family room centerpiece is a Extraordinaire fireplace surrounded by granite that can heat the entire home. There is also an entertainment system niche and wet bar with glass cabinet doors. The room is lit with recessed lighting and natural light coming from the large, glass patio doors. Outside those doors is a new, large deck and unparalleled views of the Sacramento valley. On clear days downtown Sacramento, the coastal range and Sutter Buttes are in sight. Every evening the sunset is a can’t-miss.

The home’s guest wing includes three bedrooms (one that’s currently an office) and two updated bathrooms as well as access to the bonus room downstairs. This spacious room could be used for anything and there’s room to expand it further under the home’s main floor. The bonus room includes outdoor access via a door that leads out to a covered deck.

On the other side of the home, the master suite offers stunning sunset views and features a fireplace on a wall shared with the master bathroom. Another tranquil spot is the master bath’s luxurious copper bathtub that has a great view of the Sacramento Valley. Soak it in. The bathroom also has a large, glass shower, separate toilet closet, copper sinks to match the tub and a spacious walk-in closet.

Other home amenities include an indoor laundry room with ample cabinet space, a three-car finished garage (with paved driveway), intercom and alarm systems, high ceilings and lighted art niches.

The 10-acre property is designed for horses, especially trail riders as it offers easy, onsite access to the El Dorado Trail. Fencing around the property ensures animals will stay put while wandering the lush, green grounds. The sloping landscape provides good drainage and plenty of room for horses to exercise and property owners to add buildings. Onsite already are a round pen, a six-stall, raised center aisle Castlebrook barn and a separate, covered hay storage space. There’s also a fenced dog run on the property that could be converted into a secure garden as the fences are high and will keep out local wildlife.

