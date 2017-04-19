Fairchild Village home in EDH a great find

For more information about this home on Keswick Drive in El Dorado Hills contact Realtor Pam Thiessen at (916) 642-2940.

Families looking for a great, kid friendly home should definitely check out this Keswick Drive residence.

Nestled in quiet Fairchild Village in El Dorado Hills, this well-kept home is full of selling points homebuyers can’t overlook. Those highlights start in the front yard, where a grand oak tree dominates the yard next to the home, which also boasts fresh landscaping and a healthy front lawn.

A large picture window looks out onto the front porch and the street. The home has new Milgard windows installed throughout.

Walking through the front door, visitors are greeted by a bright seating and dining area and will undoubtedly appreciate the easy-to-clean Bedrosian tile floors that mimic hardwood throughout the first floor.

Just beyond this welcoming space is the great room complete with a remodeled kitchen featuring a large island with seating, quartz countertops, a wine refrigerator, a GE Cafe double oven and pantry. Soft hanging lights lend an air of intimacy to the space, which is connected to the family room. Here, the ceiling line shifts to the second story and includes lots of windows, giving the room an airy, welcoming feel. The family room also has a fireplace perfect for chilly winter days as well as a half-bath and storage closet off to the right.

The stairs to the second story take on a softer tone with luxurious Triexta carpet that extends into the four upstairs bedrooms. At the top of the stairs guests are greeted by a trio of cozy bedrooms with ample storage space, an upstairs laundry room and a large, recently remodeled bathroom. The master bedroom is also on the second floor and features a large window overlooking the backyard. The master bathroom has a roomy soaking tub, glass shower, his and hers sinks, a separated toilet closet and a spacious walk-in closet.

“It’s the perfect house for a family with kids,” Realtor Pam Thiessen said, noting the quality materials used. “It shows well and it stays well with children.”

Access to the backyard via the great room takes visitors onto a cement patio that extends most of the length of the yard. It is partially covered and offers ample space for seating, outdoor parties and children’s activities. The side yard includes vegetable garden beds.

The home has a three-car, attached garage with an automatic opener. The smaller side of the garage has a pull-through door, allowing access from both the front and back yards. The space could be converted into a work area, storage area … whatever the homeowner desires.

Other features include a newer HVAC system as well as an owned solar system.

The home is within the boundaries of the Rescue Union School District and the El Dorado Union High School District as well as the El Dorado Hills Community Services District. There are no Mello-Roos taxes and the property isn’t part of a homeowners association.