Peaceful retreat perfect for family

4661 Elen Court, Shingle Springs. For more information about this home contact Marilyn Goff at (530) 672-4530.

A Victorian farmhouse meets mountain lodge, seamlessly blending these architectural styles, at this Shingle Springs home in the Buckeye Rancheros gated community.

Designed by homeowners Bill and Connie Rader, who have called the Elen Court residence home since late 2001, this house on 5 acres, where scarcely a neighbor can be seen, is a private retreat perfect for a family that enjoys rest and relaxation but still wants to be close to the freeway, schools, shopping and more.

The home’s front exterior takes after the Victorian farmhouse side with lots of windows, multiple roof lines and a covered porch. Walking through the front door, visitors are greeted in the well-lit foyer by a charming staircase, a traditional dining room to the right with French doors that lead to a fragrant rose garden and a small sitting room/office behind another set of French doors to the left that features a cozy fireplace.

A few steps past the staircase the mountain-lodge feel kicks in with a grand, two-story-tall family room filled with over-sized windows. The ceiling’s exposed beams add to the lodge feel, as do the built-in bookshelves and large fireplace.

A large opening on the right marries the family room to the gourmet, farmhouse-style kitchen that boasts a 14-foot-long center island topped with butcher block and granite tile. The island houses a gas cooktop and sink and provides plenty of space for food prep, storage and seating for two. A nearby dining nook is the perfect place to catch the morning sun and eat a hearty breakfast. Floor-to-ceiling white cabinets add plenty of storage to the space without making the kitchen feel small. Taking the meal outside is a breeze thanks to a glass door that leads to a covered seating area and the large deck that looks out over the secluded property.

On the other end of the kitchen is access to the large laundry room complete with a half-bath and another door leading outside.

To the left of the family room is the master bedroom, which boasts two large closets, deck access and a beautifully tiled master bathroom with a spa tub and glass shower.

Upstairs houses four more bedrooms and two full bathrooms, each with a Victorian touch yet bright and airy. The upstairs rooms have a lot of character — unique ceiling angles, lots of natural light and lovely views — and there’s also attic access, which provides more storage space.

The home also has a large basement that features a great room ready for anything — band practice, movie night, games, you name it — and it has access to a covered patio and lawn area if you want to take the party outside. The Raders also built a wine cellar in the basement as well as another full bathroom and a small office.

Bill Rader called his home “a complete package” and that description extends beyond the house. Another R&R feature is the waterfall-fed pool complete with a diving board and a nearby spa.

The rest of the property offers endless possibilities. Features include a paved driveway, four-car garage, covered dog kennels, carport, covered storage, garden with delicious boysenberries and deer fencing to keep the critters out.

All of this is surrounded by tall trees, large lawns blended with natural landscaping and a seasonal creek. You have to really look to find the neighbor’s place, making this the perfect retreat.

This story falls on page "1"