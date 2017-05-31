ShareTweet ShareTweet

The gorgeous Placerville home at 3485 Suncrest Drive holds many delightful surprises. The 5,500-square-foot house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, sits on 6.2 acres and has an added benefit of access to 400 frontage feet of Weber Creek.

The home lives like a single story — but has three levels. The design was thoughtfully and specifically designed by the current owners not only for quality and comfort, but for practicality and longevity. The entire outer walls of the home have been constructed with ICF construction, offering insulation and sound proofing on overdrive, keeping utilities down and outside noise almost nonexistent. The home’s exterior design feature several gables and distinctive roof lines.

The current owners shared just how much detail has gone into their customized home, which was designed to focus on family and entertaining (holding almost 100 people at one event). The uniqueness and flow of the home offer those who walk in a sense of comfort and calm, beginning with the 14-foot ceilings and extending to the smallest of details such as the central vacuum system having suction slots — sweep and done. The hallways were built with a soft curve and along the way are impressive arched doors with detailed, custom-made wood door frames and baseboards.

The main level living area has three bedrooms —one of which has been converted into a must-have organized craft room with floor to ceiling shelving and cubbies for various types of crafts or projects — and three bathrooms plus the master suite, which offers the scenic El Dorado sunrise from bed. The master bath has gorgeous his-and-hers dresser style vanities, his-and-her closets, a top-of-the-line air jetted tub and a tiled, walk-in shower plus access to the deck — a great place for morning coffee and good conversation.

The open kitchen offers a dining bar, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Next to the kitchen is a large dinning nook and family room, all of which have great views and access to the extended entertaining deck. Also on the main level are the living room and formal dining room.

Upstairs is an isolated, large nanny suite with wet bar, large sitting area, window seat and private bath.

The downstairs living area has outside private access, a phenomenal separate gaming room, an entertainment room with sound-insulated interior walls, separate living room with wet bar, the sixth bedroom with a private bath and an enormous, 500-square-foot storage area (not represented in the total square footage). It also houses an efficient utility room designed with all central power and utilities accessible in one room, including a storage tank from the well on the property. Should the El Dorado Irrigation District water not flow, the homeowners can switch to the well water. On the opposite side of the lower level is a craftsman’s delight — 600 square feet (not represented in total square footage) of semi-finished workshop space.

Outside for more entertaining is a custom-built brick pizza oven, fire pit area, an enclosed garden, fruit and nut trees all with 8-foot deer fencing and a small fenced area for goats or sheep. Most of the back property has been cleared.

To see the home call Nina Norris for your private showing at (916) 517-6062.