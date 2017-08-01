Financial Focus: Stay calm on the investment roller coaster

Suzy O'Neal

Unless you live near an amusement park that does a lot of advertising, you probably didn’t know that Aug. 16 is National Roller Coaster Day. Actual roller coasters provide people with thrills. But as an investor, how can you stay calm on the roller coaster of the financial markets?

Here are some suggestions:

Know what’s in front of you. If you’ve ever ridden a roller coaster in the dark, you may find it scarier than if you boarded it in daylight. After all, it can be unsettling not to know where you’re going. The same can be said about investing: If you have no idea what’s in front of you, you might find the journey unnerving — and if that happens, you could make panicky decisions, which are usually bad ones. So prepare for the inevitable market volatility; it’s a normal part of the investment landscape.

You can’t take out all the twists and turns of the investment road, but by following the above suggestions you can help make the ride less stressful – and possibly more rewarding.

This article was provided by Edward Jones Financial Advisor Suzy O’Neal. For more information call (530) 676-5402.