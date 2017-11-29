Orangetheory blazes into town

Group fitness coach Tracy Hewitt, standing in center, leads a 60-minute Orangetheory fitness session at the new location in Town Center. Village life photo by Julie Samrick

A new Orangetheory Fitness gym opened Oct. 30 in El Dorado Hills Town Center and in its first week enrollment had already swelled to 500 members.

“We’ve blasted our target for the first 30 days,” general manager Kirk Pearson said. Pearson also manages two other locations — Folsom’s Palladio and in Midtown.

How it works

The fitness model resonates with participants because “anybody can do it,” Pearson explained.

The heart rate monitored interval training workout is designed to get participants to the orange heart rate zone, which is when the heart is working at 80-90 percent intensity, for 2 to 10 minute intervals, according to company literature. This is the magic number to stimulate metabolism and increase energy, it states, explaining, “This method is backed by the science of Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (or EPOC), otherwise known as the afterburn. Our members burn an estimated 500 to 1,000 calories in 60 minutes, and keep burning calories for up to 36 hours.”

New members are asked to come early to their first trial class to get a tour of the equipment. There are treadmills, rowers and a circuit station in the 3,000-plus-square-foot, orange-hued facility. While the workout changes daily, participants can expect an equal mixture of strength training and cardio in the standard 60-minute class. They are broken into smaller groups which rotate through the different exercise stations, all led by a certified coach.

“You work out at the pace that works best for you,” Pearson said. “One person might be walking on the treadmill while another is jogging and another is running. There is always the ability to challenge yourself.”

Members use an app to sign up for classes and by the time they leave a workout, a summary of their output, captured with a wristband sensor, is emailed to them. “Signing up ahead of time is really an accountability tool,” Pearson said. “We make appointments for everything else; we should make an appointment to work out too.”

There are three types of membership, starting with two workout sessions a week for those looking to supplement their regular exercise routine or premiere memberships for those looking to come to classes three to five times per week.

Efficiency model

“Our goal is to be an efficiency model,” Pearson said. “You can workout and be back at your desk by 7 a.m. or come in later after work.”

He said the feedback he hears from clients most includes:

They like not having to think about what to do to get a great workout

They love the music

They like the encouraging and non-judgmental group environment where everyone works at their own pace to get to the “orange” zone, or when the heart is beating 152 to 172 times per minute.

“We’ve eliminated all of the obstacles,” Pearson said. “We’re here to help people get fit, stay fit or to add onto whatever they already do for their fitness.”

“I love the efficiency model,” member and El Dorado Hills resident Kari Gallego said. “I love that I can go to any of the locations. I also love the energy of the instructors and the structure. I get an amazing workout every time.”

Since joining the Folsom location when it opened in 2014, Gallego’s prime gym is at the new Town Center location now. She said she has “gotten stronger and feels healthier,” adding, “The whole body aspect has been good for me.”

Pearson said he likes having a gym on the south side of Highway 50 and said that he and franchise owners —El Dorado Hills residents Steve and Kristin LeClair — are working to make the new business “a big part of the community.”

In 2014 there were 140 Orangetheory Fitness gyms in the United States, while today there are 1,000. There are 800 franchises nationwide and an additional 200 around the world.

Orangetheory Fitness is open seven days a week. For hours and more information visit orangetheoryfitness.com.

