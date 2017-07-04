Aboard the Barge of Boom

“This is their 18th year,” Brandon Wayne said as he pored over a binder containing every last detail of the Cameron Park Summer Spectacular fireworks show. “This is my third year out here doing the show. I took it over from the guy who had done it from the start, so when he retired I said, ‘I live right up the road; that’s going to be my show.’”

Cameron Park Life caught up with Wayne on the morning of the Summer Spectacular while he and his crew from J&M Displays were loading fireworks shells into launch tubes on barges at the edge of the lake. Year after year the barges are towed to the center of Cameron Park Lake and the shells are detonated remotely by wireless controllers on the shore.

“This is something that’s been months in the works,” Wayne noted. His binder contained a cue sheet with the 20-minute show timed out to a hundredth of a second and instructions for exactly where to load more than 1,200 fireworks shells. The finale alone called for 550 shells to go off in 45 seconds.

“Most of these are named after trees and flowers, so there’s palm trees, willows, chrysanthemums, peonies … because it’s designed to replicate a flower,” explained Wayne as he tore the plastic wrap off a Glittering Willow shell.

So what makes a firework go boom? Careful design and precise timing are critical. When the launch button is pressed, an electric match lights a black powder fuse that detonates a lift charge at the base of the shell. As the name implies, the lift charge launches the shell into the air. It also ignites an internal time-delay fuse, which burns while the shell gains altitude and finally hits a break charge in the center of the shell’s head. The break charge is surrounded by small spheres of various chemical compositions arranged in the desired pattern. The rest of the shell is packed with rice hulls to keep everything firmly in place until detonation.

With so many details to track, it’s no wonder it takes months to plan the display and synchronize it to music. “We have a couple different (computer) programs we use where we can put the music in and we can input where we want a cue to go,” Wayne explained. “Based on the time, we assign a shell to that cue and the software maps it out. Then we have another program that outputs the layout of what it’s going to look like out here.”

The shells are produced in Spain and China. They’re labeled, packed and shipped for individual shows from the company’s headquarters in Iowa. Each shell bears a sticker denoting its precise location in the banks of launchers so it can be mapped to a wireless controller according to the master plan. “We’ve been out here for two days for a 20 minute show, and this is one of the smaller shows that we do,” Wayne said.

The first day was dedicated to unpacking and setting up equipment. Then the Cameron Park Fire Department inspected the entire setup early Saturday morning. Once the fire department signed off, the meticulous loading job began. As the hot summer sun beat down on the barges the crew slid shells into their tubes and wired up the fuses to the controllers, chaining as many as 10 at a time together for the big finale.

The big payoff came that night when the show dazzled the crowd at the Summer Spectacular.

If setting off fireworks for a living sounds like a dream job, remember that not just anyone can waltz in and start blowing stuff up.

“Our whole industry is based off of learning on the job. We’re essentially a trade,” Wayne pointed out. “You have to do an apprenticeship for two years to get your license, and go through oral and written testing. You have to have five operators sign off approving you to get a license so it’s a very tight knit community.”

