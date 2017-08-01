Are you ready to go if wildfire strikes?

With August comes the rising thermometer, children returning to school, and the increased threat of large and damaging wildfires throughout our region. In past months the safety message has been about how to get “Ready” and “Set” for wildfire. This month we should all be ready to “Go”. Go is the most dynamic of the Ready, Set, Go series. This is due to how quickly fire can spread, how close a wildfire could have started to neighborhoods, and the fact that the call for evacuation could occur when you are already away from home. If a wildfire is nearby, it’s best to put your evacuation plan in motion. Some things to do if time allows;

Inside

Shut all windows and door, remove flammable window shades and curtains

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room away from windows and doors

Leave lights on so firefighters can see your house under smoky conditions

Shut off the air conditioning

Outside

Gather up flammable items from the exterior and bring them inside (patio furniture, children’s toys, door mats, trash cans, etc.)

Turn off all propane tanks, and move gas barbeques away from any structures

Connect garden hoses to outside water valves for use by firefighters

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect critical water pressure

Put your Emergency Supply Kit in your vehicle

Patrol your property and monitor the fire situation. Do not wait for an evacuation order if you feel threatened.

Remember to include extra time, if possible, for your pets, they could be seeking safe refuge and difficult to corral. If the fire is very close you will want to cover-up yourself and your pets to protect against heat and flying embers. Wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, heavy shoes- boots, cap and something to cover your face. You can learn more by visiting readyforwildfire.org.

Keep in mind, Children are returning to school in late August, so we all need to do our best to keep a sharp eye out when driving near school zones and through neighborhoods.

Finally, if you are planning a camping trip, ensure that you understand and follow the local area rules with regards to campfires. As always, make sure campfires are never left un-attended and are dead out before you leave. Campfire permits may be obtained at any CAL FIRE Station and are free of charge.