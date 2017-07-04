Christmas in July?

A new community tree stands in Cameron Park's Christa McAuliffe Park. Cameron Park Life photo by Joe McNeilly

The Cameron Park Community Services District planted a new tree at Christa McAuliffe Park. The towering 24-foot Aptos Blue Redwood is intended to be the centerpiece of Christmas tree lighting ceremonies during future holiday seasons. It was planted at the site of the Christa McAuliffe monument near the parking lot.

CPCSD board President Scott McNeil brought up the idea earlier this year and rallied Cameron Park Rotary and the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs Chamber of Commerce to the cause. McNeil is president of all three organizations and arranged for them to split the bill three ways. When the planting of the tree was announced at the CPCSD board meeting on June 21, McNeil said he is excited to be bringing the government, business and service organizations together to do something for the community.

