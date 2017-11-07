Get into the holiday spirit this month

November is here.

Looking for that special something for the people on your holiday gift list? Come to the annual Christmas Craft Faire on Saturday, Nov. 18, and see all the great handmade gift ideas that the 70-plus vendors have to offer. The event will be held at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance is free.

Youth basketball signups are going on so don’t miss out on this year’s season. We are always looking for volunteer coaches to help with this program and appreciate the service these volunteers provide.

Several monthly classes are offered for youth/teens/adults in November, including gymnastics, ballet, hula, tai chi, cooking with kids, gardening, guitar, ukulele, Zumba, ballroom dance and more.

A bird identification class that coincides with the tail end of the fall migration will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 to 11 a.m.

The 50+ Room is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities this month include Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14. Brain Health activities will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Game Day sponsored by the Cameron Park Newcomers is from 10 a.m. to noon. Monthly exercise classes include Modified Zumba and Tai Chi for Better Balance. Bridge meets Monday afternoons and Wednesday mornings. Understanding Medicare and Medicare Supplements seminar will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 9 & 30.

The Santa Run and Cameron Park Explorer Post 89 Fire Department Pancake Breakfast is on Saturday, Dec. 2,. The Cameron Park Community Services District invites you to take part in our holiday kickoff event, featuring a 5k fun run/walk that begins and ends at the Cameron Park Community Center and concludes just in time to attend the pancake breakfast, which runs until noon. Pre-registration fee for the Santa Run is $25 adults; $15 ages 17 and younger (breakfast included). Check in begins at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. Online registration is available at showclix.com; search CP Santa Run & Pancake Breakfast. First 50 registrants will receive a free Santa Hat. If you choose to only attend the pancake breakfast, which includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, orange juice, coffee and raffle prizes, you may do so for a price of $5 per person.

Gather round us for the tree lighting ceremony at Christa McAuliffe Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas caroling with the community while we begin the holiday season with a traditional tree lighting at the park.

December concerts includes the Sierra Symphony on Sunday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the music begins at 4 p.m. The Sierra Symphony Orchestra, based in Placerville, has enjoyed a 32-year commitment to present a variety of beautiful music to the foothill communities and to provide an ensemble in which young musicians are encouraged to participate. Under the direction of Maestro Roy Fulmer, the symphony continues its mission of music-making by rehearsing the musical selections for the upcoming season. The Sierra Symphony is very excited to present a memorable Christmas performance at the Cameron Park Community Center, a performance that will include a silent auction. Tickets are $10 per adult and can be purchased at the CPCSD office; students and children get in free.

The second concert in December features the El Dorado Jazz Collective Band and will be held on Saturday Dec. 16.

There are lots of other programs and events going on so check it out at www.cameronpark.org or call (530) 677-2231.