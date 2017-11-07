CSD buttons up draft budget

For the first time in months, all five directors were present at the Cameron Park Community Services District board meeting. The most pressing issue of the night was the adoption of the draft Fiscal year 2017-18 budget.

The board passed the draft budget unanimously, noting that work on the district’s finances needs to continue through the mid-term budget review in February and beyond.

“It’s taken this long to get this budget in line… and to organize our system,” Director Holly Morrison lamented, referring to the impediments and delays faced by the district in the wake of general manager Mary Cahill’s departure in April. It fell to interim general manager Rich Ramirez to get the budget back on track — a lengthy process involving audits on previous years’ books and correcting a number of miscategorized expenses.

The district’s accounting systems are now much more organized and accurate than they were when Ramirez started, board members noted. And though the district is in a relatively better position than expected, a persistent structural deficit will, over a period of years, drain the district’s reserves if not resolved.

Director Greg Stanton indicated that cuts may need to be implemented and a deficit reduction plan will be a top priority for the new general manager, once hired. Stanton and the board indicated that they would seek extensive community input on spending priorities before making drastic budget changes.

Responses to the fire and emergency services request for proposals will also play a part in the discussion around strategies for eliminating the structural deficit. The district’s contract with Cal Fire is up for renewal, with potentially significant consequences for the next several years’ budgets.

Ramirez and Parks Superintendent J.R. Hichborn provided an update on weed removal efforts along county-owned setbacks in the district. Ramirez said things are going smoothly with the county and that weed removal along Green Valley Road from Cameron Park Drive to La Crescenta Drive would proceed as soon as a Growlersburg crew becomes available. At the time, all but one of the crews were deployed on the devastating fires in Sonoma and Napa counties. Hichborn said he and Ramirez met with the county Department of Transportation director and planned out the four-day project, with a traffic plan and permits all ready to go. The total charge from the county is $0, though the district will bear expenses relating to the Growlersburg crew.

The board unanimously adopted a resolution for an employee retention policy designed to help the district keep long-term employees who are offered better-paying jobs elsewhere. The policy allows for up to a 10 percent salary increase, at the general manager’s discretion, to employees who have verified job offers and meet certain criteria, including length of employment with the district.

The board also unanimously approved the Cameron Park Design Review Committee’s sign standards ordinance. The ordinance addresses concerns specific to Cameron Park that are not part of the countywide sign ordinance, particularly signage and billboards along Highway 50.

In the final business of the night, the two new directors were given their committee assignments. Director Monique Scobey is now a member of the Parks & Recreation and Budget & Administration committees. Director Ellie Wooten is now a member of the Fire and CC&R committees.

4 SHARES Share Tweet