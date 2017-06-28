Legal bills pile up for Cahill investigation

New documents released to Cameron Park Life reveal more legal fees for the investigation into former Cameron Park Community Services District general manager Mary Cahill’s alleged bullying and harassment of CSD employees.

The total cost of the investigation now stands at $46,244.52. Interim General Manager Rich Ramirez indicated in an email that he thinks the district has received the final legal bills on the Cahill matter.

Previously released documents put the cost of the investigation at $17,849 as of May 1, with the caveat that additional billings were coming. The new documents reveal an additional $27,475.52 in fees from the firm Liebert, Cassiday, Whitmore and an additional $920 from district counsel McMurchie Law.

The new LCW bill includes $21,869.52 for “total costs” with the remaining $5,606 for “total fees.” The “total costs” line of the bill represents payment for work done by Sacramento employment law specialists Ellis, Buehler, Makus, which contracted with LCW to carry out the investigation.

LCW’s total billings now stand at $31,488.52. District counsel McMurchie Law has billed $14,756 for services related to the investigation.

Liebert, Cassiday, Whitmore was retained by the CPCSD Board of Directors last October to investigate allegations related to Cahill’s treatment of district employees. A separate investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor concluded in March that Cahill failed to pay overtime to five employees and required the payment of $15,372 in back wages. Amidst these controversies, Cahill resigned from the general manager position on April 10.

Longtime Cameron Park resident Jim Riordan said he thinks Cahill shouldn’t be allowed to simply walk away, sticking the residents of Cameron Park with the bills. In an email sent to the board, which Riordan shared with Cameron Park Life, he called for the CSD to sue Cahill to recover the costs incurred by the investigation.

“It would be grossly unfair to expect the residents/taxpayers to bear these costs since many of us had been trying to get action taken against (her) for well over a year,” Riordan wrote.

As of press time the CPCSD directors had not commented on Riordan’s letter.

