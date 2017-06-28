Cameron Park Life

Miss Shingle Springs/Cameron Park 2017 crowned

By From page A1 | July 04, 2017

The newly crowned Miss Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chloe Schmid, center, flanked by runners-up Tifany Wong, left, and Raeana Stein, celebrates at the Burke Junction train station after the ceremony. Cameron Park Life photo by Joe McNeilly

Union Mine High School junior Chloe Schmid won the Miss Shingle Springs/Cameron Park pageant on June 3. The competition was held at the Burke Junction shopping center in Cameron Park and was sponsored by the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce.

Schmid was nominated by a member of her church for her volunteer work with children.

“I get to do the Christmas parade, the grand openings for the Chamber of Commerce, Summerfest, the county fair, all kinds of events like that in the community,” Schmid said after her victory lap on the Burke Junction Railroad.

Schmid’s competitors were Tifany Wong and Raeana Stein. Wong served on the El Dorado County Youth Commission, Teen Court and in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. Stein, who has trisomy 21 Down syndrome, recently graduated from Ponderosa High School and is active in Special Olympics, baseball and Young Life Capernaum.

All three young women were given certificates of recognition honoring their individual strengths and were invited to take part in all Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce events during the upcoming year.

Joe McNeilly

