Students enjoy fun run, awards at the fair

Kaitlyn Fly

EDCOE Leadership & Communications intern

On the first day of the El Dorado County Fair more than 25 kids of all ages participated in the 1K Kids’ Fun Run where they raced against county Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ed Manansala, along a course that weaved around the fairgrounds.

After the race runners received El Dorado County Office of Education water bottles and congratulatory ribbons.

When asked why he liked running, 6-year-old Dylan Sorenson of Indian Creek Elementary said, “It’s because of baseball!”

“He loves to run,” his mother chimed in.

Running bib lanyards were donated by the Placerville California Highway Patrol office and CHP school resource officer Ian Hoey attended the race. “This event is a wonderful way to promote healthy activity and it is enjoyable to watch the kids have such a great time,” Hoey said. “We enjoy a strong partnership with EDCOE and our schools to help students stay safe in positive environments.”

The fun continued for the next three days as Golden Star Students Award winners from all over the county came to the EDCOE booth to collect their prize and take photos in the photo booth. At the end of every school year EDCOE gives Golden Star Student Awards to students who have demonstrated their commitment to learning, becoming well-rounded and giving back. More than 5,000 students received an award certificate and a complimentary pass to the El Dorado County Fair. Individual schools determined criteria to recognize up to 20 percent of their student body. The criteria may have included scholastic achievement, outstanding citizenship, significant educational improvement, athletics, performing arts, community service and attendance.

Lelia Marks brought her son Alex Steele to pick up his Golden Star Student prizes.

“I was really excited to come to the fair and see what we got. I love my beach ball.” Alex exclaimed. Alex and his brother Christopher attend Buckeye Elementary School.

The EDCOE booth also served as a resource for families wanting to learn more about local education.

“I would like to thank the volunteers, staff, educators and administrators from EDCOE and the school districts whose volunteer efforts made this booth a success,” Manansala said.

For more information about EDCOE visit edcoe.org.

3 SHARES Share Tweet