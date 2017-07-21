Tribe’s gas station yet to open

The new gas station/mini mart off Shingle Springs Drive remains closed and may not open for several more months.

Owned and operated by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, the gas station was the center of a lawsuit against El Dorado County after county supervisors approved an easement so the tribe could install water/sewer lines and an access road to the station.

A group of Shingle Springs residents organized as the El Dorado Council Inc. filed a lawsuit against the county saying an environmental impact report was needed for the project.

In May the lawsuit was settled with the tribe granted the necessary easement and road access.

Contacted for an update, Kim Stoll, the tribe’s public relations director, said she had no new information on when the gas station will open.

The El Dorado Irrigation District will supply the new facility with water and sewer service. The district was sued separately by the El Dorado Council.

According to Jesse Saich, EID’s public information officer, the tribe’s engineer has contacted them with plans for the water/sewer connection which have been signed off by the county.

But so far the contractor has not yet called for a preconstruction meeting and Saich said EID will not attend a preconstruction meeting until the lawsuit against it is formally dismissed by the judge.

EID has also been in contact with the tribe regarding inspection of onsite sewage pretreatment.

Saich said the testing of this will be performed by the contractor retained by the tribe to put in the water/sewer and that testing has not yet been performed.

3 SHARES Share Tweet