Billingsley’s Bullets: Do not hang with cheapskates

Bob Billingsley

Cheapskates are expensive to maintain. They become paralyzed when it’s time to pay the dinner bill or when it’s time to pay for the movie tickets. Cheapskates lose their voices when the waitress says, “Who gets the bill?”

Slow motion in movies was invented by frugal addicts. A movie producer observed a few cheapskates reaching, very slowly, for their wallets. When it was time to pay the bill, the last person to pull out the wallet wins.

Waiting for a professional cheapskate to buy a drink at the bar is similar to leaving the light on for Jimmy Hoffa. Mr. or Mrs. Cheap will wait until only one or two people are left and then offer to buy a round.

Marianne Mitchell said, “I am creating financial security through the use of my talents.” The cheapskate’s talent is avoiding paying for anything. They spend a lot of time and energy spending your money.

• So, how important is your attitude when it comes to making decisions in your life? Is attitude sort of important or real important?

Charles R. Swindoll offers this opinion about attitude: “This may shock you, but I believe the single most significant decision I can make on a day-to-day basis is my choice of attitude. It is more important than my past, my education, my bankroll, my successes or failures, fame or pain, what other people think of me or say about me, my circumstances or my position. Attitude is that ‘single string’ that keeps me going or cripples my progress. It alone fuels my fire or assaults my hope. When my attitudes are right, there’s no barrier too high, no valley too deep, no dream too extreme, no challenge too great for me.”

If you start any life project or relationship with a negative attitude, hope goes out the window. Those who live their marriage with the attitude “this marriage will not succeed” will be right.

• Do you ever create some quiet time to introduce you to yourself? What you believe you are is what you will become. Time without noise allows you to look inside. Don’t allow others to define you. The answers about who you are can be created by introspection in a quiet environment. Osho Zen states, “If you found your truth within yourself there is nothing more in this whole existence to find.”

What if you take a hard look inside yourself and you don’t like what you see? Well … that’s another column I can write … soon.

• In our bathroom I have 11 items. My wife Monika has 127 items. She ages a lot better than I do. It’s time for me to go shopping so I can look as young as she does!

• I think it’s time to change the divorce laws. My life observations tell me that women have a lot more responsibility and work in a marriage. Women devote their lives to their children and to their husband.

They cook, feed, dress and tuck the kids in at night. Women also doctor the child’s wounds and make sure the kids see the doctor as needed. When the child cries, they drop everything and wrap their arms around their children.

Often women do 90 percent of the shopping and they do most of the housekeeping chores. Their 70-hour work week at home is expected and too often is not appreciated. If they have a full-time job, add another 40 hours to their work week.

A lot of divorce laws split the assets between the spouses. It seems to me that women should receive all the assets — not half of them. At the very least, they should receive 80 percent of the assets because they have 80 percent of the responsibility of running the household.

A lot of husbands will not understand why she wants a divorce. They will say, “I thought we had a good marriage.” He never asked if she was happy. Her boredom was so subtle, nobody noticed or cared. She can’t remember the last time anyone asked for her opinion about anything

I feel sad for these people who live gray lives. To live a life with no bright colors or pleasant surprises eliminates excitement — and no one touches her, physically or emotionally.

Do not tolerate a gray, dull life. Life is too short to punish yourself daily. Start your life over with a totally different attitude … now.

Bob Billingsley is an El Dorado Hills resident and monthly columnist for Village Life.