Garden Guru: Protecting our native oaks

An example of a proper root protection zone is seen here. Photo by Terry Halvorson

One distinguishing feature of El Dorado Hills is the oak woodlands that populate our open spaces and many of our neighborhood landscapes. We have three species of oaks native to our area. The Valley Oak (Quercus lobata) is our largest, most majestic oak. Blue Oaks (Quercus douglasi) are the most common oaks in our area and can also grow quite large. Live Oaks (Quercus wislizeni) are smaller and often multi-stemmed and are the only evergreen of our three native oaks.

As an arborist I am most often asked to evaluate oaks. People get attached to their oak trees. They are often the dominant feature in our landscapes. Studies have shown that they increase the value of a property. It is not uncommon for the larger oaks to be 150 to 200 years old. As they age or have health issues they can also pose a risk to our property or to us. You can lessen these risks and increase the lifespan of your oaks by following some simple guidelines.

When I’m asked to evaluate an oak the first area I inspect is the root zone, starting at the root flare where the trunk meets the soil. I work my way out past the drip line where the canopy ends and try to understand what is going on with the soil where the roots are. Oaks do have large tap roots but they also have many shallow roots that usually reach out past the canopy and these roots are vital for nutrient and water uptake. When a tree is stressed it is almost always a result of human activity in these fragile root zones.

Our homes are the invasive species in our oak woodlands. We need to take some precautions to minimize our impacts, especially for our mature oaks. The most important step you can take is to leave the soil undisturbed a minimum of 6 feet from the base of the tree. It would be even better to do the same out to the drip line but this may not always be possible. The original grade of the soil needs to be maintained around a tree. Lowering a grade will kill roots and raising the grade can deprive roots of oxygen and retain moisture, which could cause a serious condition called root rot. This can raise the likelihood of total tree failure. Also, proper drainage that never results in water puddling under oaks is vital.

If hardscapes have to be installed around oaks look for products that allow water to flow through. Avoid anything that results in soil compaction. The enemy of the oak is the irrigated lawn and thirsty plants planted beneath them. Our oaks do not like summer irrigation so if you must plant near your oak trees consult your local nursery for plants that are drought tolerant and don’t require much summer irrigation. Many California native plants fall into this category. I have seen oaks that are thriving in a lawn but they started as a young tree in that environment. During the drought a lot of us cut back on our lawn watering or let our lawns die and I saw trees that lost a lot of surface roots as a result. Just like a lot of us, oak trees do not like change.

I have come across weed cloths around oaks that have severely impacted the health of a tree. If you must use this type of product it is imperative that you choose one that allows water to flow through. A better alternative for weed control and a way to increase soil and root health is to use mulch or bark around your trees. It is very important to keep these products from touching the trunk of your tree to prevent a moist environment that could be beneficial for fungus.

Poor pruning cuts or large limb removals are another major contributor to poor oak health. If done correctly a tree can heal over a pruning wound and prevent an open pathway for insects and fungus. A healthy tree is also able to fight off pests much better than a declining tree. All older oaks are going to have some form of decay so it is important to maintain good branch structure. In these old oaks it sometimes may be necessary to remove a large limb for safety but it needs to be avoided in younger trees if at all possible. If in doubt of proper pruning techniques it is best to hire a professional.

Sometimes we have regional anomalies that can affect our oak’s health. Due to the unusually wet spring we saw a lot of powdery mildew and a rare oak anthracnose affect a lot of our trees this season. This resulted in a lack of vigor and grayish poorly formed leaves in many trees and also an early leaf drop. The good news is this is a rare occurrence and does not adversely affect the longterm health of most trees.

Do your oaks a favor and see what is going on underneath them and in their canopy. A few corrective actions can add decades to your tree’s life and maybe even a few years to your own.

Terry Halvorson is a certified arborist and nature enthusiast.