Letters to the Editor

Bike ban on NYC Trail

By From page A3 | November 22, 2017

EDITOR:

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District should be ashamed.

Let me get this straight … a couple people who no longer want to share a beloved community trail with bicyclists based their argument that bikes should not be allowed on the New York Creek Trail because of an ordinance that didn’t actually exist? Their entire argument is invalid based on the fact that there isn’t any record in the books that states bicycles aren’t allowed.

Please return the use of this trail back to the way it has been for the previous 20 years. Loud voices using lies should not be able to force CSD into such a baseless decision.

VINCE TARRY
El Dorado Hills

Letter to the Editor

