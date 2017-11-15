Deceitful Democratic candidate forum

EDITOR:

I attended the candidate forum in Cameron Park to see if the Democrats had anything to offer besides their traditional identity politics and spending policies.

They did not.

The candidates — Morse, Calderon, and Bateson — offered the same worn out ideas: Medicare for everyone, free college tuition and more education spending.

These candidates were so uninformed that they didn’t even know the difference between California state issues and federal issues.

Morse claimed that Congressman McClintock has sent water to Southern California. Hasn’t she heard of the State Water Resources Board that seized the El Dorado Irrigation District’s water rights on the Cosumnes River during the drought? Does she believe that McClintock has control over Bureau of Reclamation activities? He has tried to get the agency to act responsibly but without much luck. Water conservation was a hot topic but I guess these candidates don’t know that about 50 percent of our water goes to the ocean to save the smelt!

Morse’s job plan was particularly brilliant: Hire more firemen for Cal Fire. A) What does this have to do with Congress; and B) Has she looked at the state budget lately?

McClintock was faulted for lack of concern about our forests. They don’t know that he passed legislation to fast track recovery of the Rim Fire burnt timber but the legislation died in the Senate because Sen. Feinstein sat on it. The congressman just introduced the Resilient Forests Act to improve forest management to limit fires like the Rim and King fires.

The Canadian style healthcare system was touted for the U.S. They know nothing about it. My Canadian sister-in-law pays $7,000 for her “free” healthcare and as a middle income earner is in the 45 percent tax bracket.

The forum again convinced me that Democrats are mathematically challenged otherwise they’d be trying to grow our economy to pay for our $20 trillion debt and our under-funded Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs.

DARWIN THRONE

El Dorado Hills