Letters to the Editor

Reality check

By

EDITOR:

I wasn’t at the recent candidate forum in Cameron Park so I can’t vouch for what was actually stated by the candidates. However, I take exception to a recent writer’s contention that Democrats are mathematically challenged.

Although I am not a member of the Democratic Party, I am an active and informed voter. It is apparent to me that the party’s representatives and senators have enough common and fiscal sense to oppose the proposed tax reform bill in its current form. They recognize it for what it is: A blatant money grab on behalf of the top 1 percent at the expense of this country’s working class, while adding $1.4 trillion to our national debt. This Trojan Horse is being peddled to us under the guise of helping middle class families and creating jobs. Nothing could be further from the truth.

CHRISTOPHER BEACH
El Dorado Hills

