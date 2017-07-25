Animals, real and imagined, take over Sutter Street

Sutter street Theatre presents two news shows — “Madagascar Jr.” and “Harvey.”

In “Madagascar” Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

“Madagascar” runs through July 30 at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $17 general, $15 seniors and students with ID card and $13 children 12 and younger.

“Harvey,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase, is the story of a perfect gentleman, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey — a pooka, a 6-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, determine to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made, however, and Veta is committed rather than Elwood! Eventually, the mistake is realized, and a frantic search begins for Elwood and the invisible pooka, which ends with Elwood appearing, voluntarily, at the sanitarium. In the end, however, Veta realizes that she loves her brother and his invisible best friend just as they are and doesn’t want either of them to change.

The show runs through Aug. 13 on at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID, $15 children 12 and younger.

For tickets go to SutterStreetTheatre.com or call our box office at (916) 353-1001.

