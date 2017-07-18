Camp and have fun at Fairytale Town

Have fun with your little one at Fairytale Town this August.

Theater show

Aug. 5 & 6: Magician and ventriloquist Tony Borders presents “Animal Olympics” in the Children’s Theater at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. In this comedic and fact-filled show, a variety of animals learn amazing abilities! A monkey with five hands? The world’s best long and high jumper? An animal who lifts the most weight just by standing up. And an animal who runs like a horse, and looks like a horse, but isn’t a horse. Tickets are $2 for nonmembers in addition to park admission and $1 for members. Tickets can be purchased at the Fairytale Town main gate or at the entrance to the Children’s Theater 15 minutes prior to show time.

Family campout

Aug. 11-12: Spend the night in Fairytale Town’s storybook park. This exciting overnight adventure includes a theater show, arts and crafts activities, a scavenger hunt, fun games, and bedtime stories. Wake up the next morning under Fairytale Town’s canopy of trees to a light continental breakfast. Prices range from $25 to $30 per person and include all activities. Member discounts are available.

Community Day at the Sacramento Adventure Playground

Aug. 12: All ages are invited for a day of play at the Sacramento Adventure Playground at the Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave., Sacramento, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children get to create their own play structures and spaces by re-purposing everyday items such as cardboard boxes, plus household wares, natural elements and unexpected items. The playground is a fun and safe environment where children can use their imagination and creativity to direct their own play. The Sacramento Adventure Playground is open rain or shine; admission is free.For more information visit sacadventureplay.org or call (916) 222-3831.

Educator Night

Aug. 23: Area educators are invited to a fun free evening to relax and mingle while learning more about the educational programs offered by Fairytale Town from 6 to 8 p.m. Discover engaging, innovative, standards-based ways to bring the arts, social studies, science and other subjects into your classroom. Educators will be able to sample Fairytale Town’s offerings, including a puppet show and Barnyard Buddies workshop. A prize drawing will be held and light bites and refreshments will be provided. This program is free to educators with a school ID, but advance registration is required.

Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser

Aug. 26: Celebrate Fairytale Town’s 58th anniversary at an all-ages fundraiser featuring beer tastings, food trucks, and live music beginning at 5 p.m Local craft breweries will be pouring unlimited tastes of their beers. Enjoy live music by AKAlive on the Mother Goose Stage. Plus, local food trucks will be on site with food and beverages available for sale. Proceeds from Tales & Ales will support Fairytale Town’s education programs and park improvements. Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12. Fairytale Town members receive $5 off per adult ticket on advance tickets and member children are free. VIP adult tickets are $50. Day-of tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. Children 1 and younger get in free.

To get tickets for the above-mentioned events or for more information visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.

