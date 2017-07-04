Capital Stage announces 2017-18 season: Future Tense

Capital Stage is proud to announce its 13th season as Sacramento’s home for professional thought provoking theatre. Producing Artistic Director Michael Stevenson has chosen a selection of award winners, comedies and dramas that will examine the promises and perils of our future and our ever-increasing pace of living in the 21st century. This new season of stories explores today’s unanswered questions, and examines our place in a world of constant change and disruption.

From the hilarious comic ode on racial stereotypes in the Obie Award winning “An Octoroon,” to the haunting questions of morality in a virtual world in “The Nether,” to the beautiful meditation on grief and loss in Capital Stage’s fourth National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of “The Arsonists,” these stories ask one question: What does it mean to be human in this turbulent new age?

“An Octoroon” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

2014 Obie Award Winner for Best New Play

Aug. 30 through Oct. 1: Judge Peyton is dead and his plantation Terrebonne is in financial ruins. Peyton’s handsome nephew George arrives as heir apparent and quickly falls in love with Zoe, a beautiful octoroon. But the evil overseer M’Closky has other plans for both Terrebonne and Zoe. In 1859, a famous Irishman wrote “The Octoroon,” a play about slavery in America. Now an American tries to write his own.

“‘An Octoroon’ invites us to laugh loudly and easily at how naïve the old stereotypes now seem, until nothing seems funny at all…Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins is using a genre associated with exclamation points to ask questions not only about the portrayal of race in America but also about the inadequate means we have for such portrayals. I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to reveal that this show ends-spectacularly and hauntingly-with all of us in the dark.” — The New York Times

“Luna Gale” by Rebecca Gilman

2015 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winner for Writing

Oct. 18 through Nov. 19

Caroline Cox has been working in the Department of Human Services for twenty-five years. She thinks troubled teenagers Peter and Karlie, the parents of newborn Luna Gale, are a typical case. But she discovers an array of unspoken motives amongst all the parties with an interest in Luna’s future. With events accelerating and Caroline uncovering more of the truth, her conclusions begin to look startlingly unconventional – even to her.

“‘Luna Gale’ [is] one of this year’s most valuable additions to American drama.” — The Los Angeles Times

“The Nether” by Jennifer Haley

2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Winner

2015 Laurence Olivier Award Nominee for Best Play

Jan. 24 through Feb. 25, 2018

“The Nether” is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a young detective uncovers a disturbing brand of entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.

“As a parable for where we’re headed on that big old highway in the digital sky,The Nether exerts a viselike grip, while taking you down avenues of thought you probably haven’t traveled yet.” — The New York Times

“The Arsonists” by Jacqueline Goldfinger

NNPN Rolling World Premiere

March 14 – April 15, 2018

Set deep in a Florida swamp, “The Arsonists” is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. It is the runner-up for the 2016 Leah Ryan Prize and was nominated for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and L. Arnold Weissberger Award for Playwriting.

“Marjorie Prime” by Jordan Harrison

Co-Production with American Stage

Starring Janis Stevens & Jamie Jones

Pulitzer Prize Nominee

May 2 through June 3, 2018

It’s the age of artificial intelligence and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.

“Jordan Harrison’s elegant, thoughtful and quietly unsettling drama operates by stealth, landing skillfully targeted punch after punch, right where it hurts. It keeps developing in your head long after you’ve seen it.” — The New York Times

“The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse

Sacramento Premiere

June 20 through July 22, 2018

Four mismatched artists attempt to devise an ethnically sensitive play for the local schools to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month – with no Native American actors. In this wickedly funny satire, political correctness, ego and just plain ignorance collide as these well-meaning self-proclaimed artists try to perform a Thanksgiving miracle (without killing any turkeys).

Subscriptions are available now. Regular tickets available Aug. 1 at capstage.org.

