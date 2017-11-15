Cinderella’s magical story comes to the Harris Center

The Fairy Godmother and Cinderella get ready for the ball in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” opening Nov. 20 at Harris Center for the Arts. Courtesy photo

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Cinderella” from the creators of “The Sound of Music” and “South Pacific” offers a delightful take on the classic story. This lush production coming to the Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and the moments we all remember — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball — plus some surprising new twists.

Included in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are some of the duo’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream … or a really great pair of shoes.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, offers a fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess. In turns both hilarious and romantic, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

One of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most popular titles, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. In 2013 the show made its long-overdue Broadway debut.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Hammerstein. The show had a successful two-year run on Broadway; the tour is directed by Gina Rattan and choreographed by Lee Wilkins. Music adaptation and arrangements are by David Chase and music supervision is by Greg Anthony Rassen. Orchestrations are by Bill Elliott and are adapted from the original Broadway orchestrations by Danny Troob.

The vision for this new Cinderella was to make her a more active character in her own fate. Playwright Douglas Carter Beane, writer of cheeky comedies like “The Little Dog Laughed” and the hit stage version of the cult film “Xanadu,” was brought on board to adapt the book. In addition to making Cinderella more active, Beane wanted to make the Prince less an ideal and more of a human being.

“He needs somebody in his life to show him the right way,” explains Beane.

While many have commented on how Beane’s humorous script is revisionist, the playwright says he went back to the original source, Charles Perrault’s 1697 fairy tale, for inspiration. It was a thinly veiled satire of French politics, said Beane, explaining, “The court was overwhelmed with ridicule and sarcasm and Cinderella was kind and brought kindness to the court.”

In writing the new script, Beane said, “It was all about tone. I knew that an audience coming to see the show had to have a good time. And they have seen so much; they have seen ‘Wicked’; they have seen ‘Shrek’; they have seen ‘Fractured Fairy Tales.’

“I had to have a little snark to it and I took inspiration from Oscar Hammerstein’s lyrics,” he continued. “He was using contemporary colloquial speech in these situations. ‘Why would a fella want a girl like her?’”

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos, costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner and sound design by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg. For more information visit CinderellaOnBroadway.com.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” comes to Folsom for four performances: 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21; and a sign-interpreted performance on at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Tickets are $49 to $79 with premium seats available for $89; a 10 percent discount is applied to Tuesday matinee single tickets. Purchase tickets online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.