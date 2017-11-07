Concert hits high notes to help students feeling low

El Dorado County Youth Commissioner and Oak Ridge High School student Tifany Wong invites everyone to the first Healthy Mind, Happy Life Concert on Nov. 9.

The music, performed by pianist Wong as well as other Oak Ridge and professional musicians, will be lively. The cause that ticket sales support is more serious — mental health and suicide prevention programs at ORHS.

“In summer 2016 I established (the) Tifany Wong Mental Health and Teen Suicide Prevention Initiative after one of my school mates and one of my fellow summer campers expressed to me that they were emotionally troubled,” Wong explained.

Luckily, I identified the Mental Health First Aid Training from the El Dorado County Mental Health Department that could be free to schools and organizations within the county,” she continued. “Collaborating with the county trainer and the school principals, during the 2016-17 school year I was able to bring the Mental Health First Aid Training to the El Dorado Union High School District, which offered this training to all the school principals, assistant principals and counselors within the district and offered to some students from ‘high risk’ schools.”

Wong is an ORHS junior and a piano student of Professor Richard Cionco at California State University, Sacramento. She is also a Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and a recipient of the Congressional Award — Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

The concert will be held in the ORHS multi-purpose room, 1120 Harvard Way in El Dorado Hills. The show begins at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $20 at the door. Proceeds will go into the Oak Ridge High School Mental Wellness Fund, which funds Mental Health First Aid Trainings for teachers and provides social and emotional health counseling for all students in need.