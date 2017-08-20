Find joy, heartbreak in ‘Absolute Brightness’

Rich Herbert stars in "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey," now playing at B Street Theatre. Rudy Meyers Photography

After producing the hysterical and absurd “An Act of God,” B Street Theatre will finish its B3 Series with compassion and community in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” The one-man show featuring actor Rich Herbert about acceptance of that which is different will keep audiences in touch with their humanity.

“Leonard Pelkey is an important story told with incredible warmth and theatricality. While the subject matter is at times heartbreaking, I believe that this piece leaves the audience with hope and joy when they realize the way that one human can touch the lives of so many,” said Artistic Producer Dave Pierini.

Phoebe’s life in Neptune, New Jersey is unremarkable until a confident 14 year-old orphan named Leonard Pelkey joins her family. In fact, his impact is bigger than the family; he brightens the community. That is, until he goes missing.

Inspired by James Lecesne’s novel by the same name, the stage adaptation of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” received its world premiere at the Dixon Place Theatre in New York City in February of 2015. After receiving a rave review in the New York Times, the production went on to play at the Westside Theatre in New York and proceeded to tour throughout the United States. James Lecesne has performed his original work at theatres across the country including the Philadelphia Theatre Company, Laguna Playhouse, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre and The Old Globe Theatre. Outside of the touring production, Leonard Pelkey is slated for productions at other acclaimed regional theaters, including Florida Studio Theatre and B Street.

Lecesne wrote the screenplay for the short film “Trevor,” which won an Academy Award and inspired the founding of The Trevor Project, the only nationwide 24-hour suicide prevention and crisis intervention lifeline for LGBT and questioning youth. He wrote the Broadway play “The Best Man” and Off-Broadway plays include “Word of Mouth” presented by Mike Nichols and Elaine May (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award), “The Boys in the Band,” “Motherhood Out Loud” “One Man Band” and “Cloud 9.” Television writing credits include “Armistead Maupin’s Further Tales of the City” (Emmy nomination), “Will & Grace” and the ITVS series “Vicious” starring Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi. Lecesne has written three novels for young adults, including “Absolute Brightness,” and he was executive producer of the documentary film “After the Storm,” which follows the lives of 12 young people living in post-Katrina New Orleans.

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” runs through Sept. 9 with performances scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and 1 p.m. matinees on select Sundays. Tickets are $27 to $39 with student rush tickets $19. Purchase tickets by calling (916) 443-5300 or online at bstreettheatre.org. B Street Theatre is located at 2711 B St., Sacramento.

