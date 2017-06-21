Freedom celebration bursting with pride

The El Dorado Hills Town Center’s fantastic Fireworks and Freedom Concert will be back for its eighth year at El Dorado Hills Town Center from 6 to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Beginning at 6 p.m. this year kids will enjoy the Kids Zone complete with bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists. A DJ will also be playing games and giving away prizes.

Although the Fireworks and Freedom concert is free, pre-sales for the kids’ area wristbands are available at the California Welcome Center in Town Center with proceeds benefitting Hands4Hope.

Two bands are providing musical entertainment this year — the Mixx at Upper Theater Plaza from 6 p.m. to when the fireworks show starts and Apple Z from 8-11 p.m. at the Steven Young Amphitheater.

Both bands promise music that people of all ages will enjoy and add to cherished summer memories.

Rockets red glare

“This year we are continuing our great fireworks show. We are always trying to bring it back bigger and better,” said Natalie Buerki, marketing director of El Dorado Hills Town Center.

The fireworks show by Pyro Spectaculars starts at 9:30 p.m. The company will propel stunning pyrotechnic displays into the night sky that will undoubtedly elicit oohs, ahhhs and wows from delighted spectators.

Pyro Spectaculars is a multi-generation family pyrotechnics and fireworks company that began in the early 1900s by Manuel de Souza who immigrated from Portugal to the San Francisco Bay area. He started making fireworks in his home to entertain crowds at local Portuguese community festivals. His children learned the trade and the family dynasty began.

De Souza’s son was recruited by the Army when World War ll erupted for his expertise in chemistry and pyrotechnic skills.

The fireworks business has evolved into one of the largest and most respected fireworks display companies in the world. Over time it has incorporated technology into the fireworks such as producing pyro-musical displays that explode colors and change with the beats of the music.

Today Pyro Spectaculars produces exciting effects tailored for various events. The firm creates its own brand of fireworks, which are only displayed at the company’s shows. The audience can expect the unexpected with its dazzling productions. Even though they have a brand of HD fireworks that are designed with the camera in mind to show brilliantly, nothing beats watching and hearing the fireworks live choreographed to music, especially when it reflects off Town Center’s beautiful waterway.

Vendors

The food vendors and trucks will be up and down the boulevard and beer and wine will be available for purchase, courtesy of the Food Bank of El Dorado County.

“We have a great selection of restaurants for patriots to enjoy,” said Buerki.

Nonprofits will also be on site – The El Dorado County Food Bank, Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills, 3Strands Global, Hands4Hope and Boy Scouts of America.

Parking will be available at Blue Shield and Rolling Hills Christian Church.

The public set-up time is 5 p.m. No tables, roping off or personal barbecues are allowed. Road closures and a special event exit plan will be utilized. Go to edhtowncenter.com for more details.