Good Grief: Charlie Brown and pals on Oak Ridge stage

While autumn is a time for carving pumpkins and watching leaves fall, it is also a time for the Oak Ridge High School Drama’s fall play.

This year’s production features some of America’s most beloved characters — the bossy Lucy, who can’t take her eyes off piano-playing Schroeder, plus blanket-toting Linus, perfectionist Sally, adventurous Snoopy and, of course, classic Charlie Brown.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a musical based on Charles Schultz’ beloved creations, opens Nov. 2.

ORHS drama teacher Catherine Green takes on all of the challenges of turning words on the page into a live-action spectacular. From auditions to rehearsals to guiding students through all aspects of theater production (acting, set design, choreography, lighting, technical, etc.), Green said she really enjoys bringing students together “so that everything comes together and is ready for opening night.”

“It’s all about groups of students learning so … in the future they’ll know what to do themselves,” Green explained. “I teach kids how to use power tools, how to build a wall, how to cut out a pumpkin … how to make a dog house and how to make it roll — whatever we need.”

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” features vignettes from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, taking Charlie Brown and friends on a hilarious, emotional ride from wild optimism to utter despair. The ORHS Drama production includes two new songs by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer that will leave the audience in stitches.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be shown in the Oak Ridge theater on the El Dorado Hills campus at 7 p.m. Nov. 2-4 and Nov. 8-10 as well as at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 & 11. Purchase tickets online at gofan.co/app/school/CA22583 or call (916) 390-3727.

