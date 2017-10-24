Halloween Festival and Pooch Parade take over Midtown

Plans are afoot for the Midtown Association to present the crowd-favorite Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marshall Park (915 27th St.).

Sponsored by the Sutter District, the canine-friendly event is highlighted by the much-anticipated pooch parade scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. that day. Four-legged friends will strut by while competing in an entertaining costume contest that will include playful prizes for the winning pooches.

The playful Midtown Mascot will be onsite as will the ever-popular mobile off-leash Pop-Up Dog Park to encourage canine-friendly communication for pooches 30 pounds or less (due to the structural limits of the fencing). Plus, a variety of free family-friendly activities will be available that include face painting by Fancy Figments, a pirate-themed bounce house, hands-on arts and crafts and entertaining live music from The Hoots, all sponsored by Republic Services. Also, a popular radio station will make a special appearance at the event and Front Street Animal Shelter will be on-site with plenty of pets looking for forever homes.

Early that day, special and spirited activities will be available at the Midtown Farmers Market that takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th at J Street and extends beyond K Street. Costumes are encouraged and children of all ages are invited to take part in a fun and free mini pumpkin scavenger hunt throughout the market. Then, many business near J, K and 24th Streets will participate in Midtown Trick-or-Treat by providing goodies for children in costume from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

“We’re excited to continue to offer an amazing variety of fun events all year long in Midtown that are both family and pet friendly,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “And we’re especially thrilled to showcase our four-legged friends for this Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade that is so incredibly popular with the Midtown community.”

The Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade, Pop-Up Dog Park and the Midtown Farmers Market are presented and supported by the Midtown Association, which is committed to ensuring Midtown remains a thriving center for culture, creativity and vibrancy. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L St. or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about these and other activities happening in Midtown visit exploremidtown.org.

4 SHARES Share Tweet