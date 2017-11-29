Sutter Street’s holiday favorite returns

Mike Jimena and Connie Mockenhaupt bring their holiday story back to the Sutter Street Stage. Photo by Allen Schmeltz

Now in its 12th year, Sutter Street Theatre’s popular annual holiday musical “Holiday in the Hills” will fill the stage with skits, music and dance.

The story, written by Mike Jimena and Connie Mockenhaupt, takes place in Folsom’s Historic District’s Sutter Street at the end of the 19th century. All the characters either lived in or visited Folsom in the late 1800s.

“The stories are based in absolute fact, give or take a lie or two and some things we just made up!” said Jimena, the narrator of the musical.

Come and enjoy some brand-new surprises and old favorites. The production is directed by Mockenhaupt with musical direction by Kale & Cory Coppin and choreography by Dian Hoel. The show is appropriate for all ages and guaranteed to put audiences in the holiday spirit or your money back.

Performances are Dec. 2-23 at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays with special 7 p.m. shows on Dec. 20, 21 & 22 at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom. Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID, $15 children 12 and younger. To purchase tickets visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.