It’s a jungle out there

Bailey Reddington stars as Shere Khan in Sutter Street Theatre's production of "The Jungle Book." Photo by Allen Schmeltz

The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in Disney’s “The Jungle Book” (kids edition), now playing at Sutter Street Theatre.

Banished by the ferocious tiger Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend Bagheera are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin’ musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

“The Jungle Book” is performed by the theater’s Junior Musical Theatre Masters Workshop students.

Remaining performances are 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets are $17 general, $15 seniors and students with ID card and $13 children 12 and younger. For online reservations go to SutterStreetTheatre.com or call the box office at (916) 353-1001.

