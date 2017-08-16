Legendary brothel takes over Sutter Street

Christopher Celestin, Connie Mockenhaupt and Gavin Broussard, back row left to right, star with Hanna Van Noland and Cortney Conklin, front row left to right, in Sutter Street Theatre’s production of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Photo by Allen Schmeltz

“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” a rollicking hootenanny of a musical based on the true story of a legendary Texas brothel, which operated from the 1840s to 1973, opens at Sutter Street Theatre on Aug. 19.

Protected by a friendly sheriff and frequented by politicians, football teams and others, the Chicken Ranch thrived in the small town of Gilbert, Texas. Girls came from all over to work at the ranch and make a little extra cash. However, a crusading do-gooder Houston television personality and his conservative audience expose the Chicken Ranch, forcing it to shut its doors forever.

The musical is based on the book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson with music and lyrics by Carol Hall.

Showtimes for “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 1, at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom. Parental discretion advised due to language. Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID.

For online tickets go to SutterStreetTheatre.com or call the box office at (916) 353-1001.