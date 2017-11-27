Macy’s Theatre of Lights dazzles in Old Sacramento

An electrifying and family friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular Macy’s Theatre of Lights performances return to dazzle the Old Sacramento historic district. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd streets, the performances run through Christmas Eve.

With the 60-foot-tall tall Umpqua Bank Holiday Tree serving as a visually exciting centerpiece, Macy’s Theatre of Lights was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment’s Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California’s finest talents in the field of light and sound: Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound and Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney’s Goofy.

Old Sacramento’s Macy’s Theatre of Lights blends a symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects that transport the audience back in time with a reading of the famous poem “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore. The narrated reading of the powerful and nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of Old Sacramento’s historic buildings. With updated props and show surprises, including “snow” falling on spectators below, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns this year (always with new tricks up his sleeve) to add dramatic tension and suspense to the show.

Two 20-minute performances are offered on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and also on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 20. With one performance only on Christmas Eve, the final Macy’s Theatre of Lights performance for the season takes place on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

As a special — and often surprising — treat on many nights, local celebrities and influential community members will entertain the audience in the guest role of “papa” or “mama,” wearing a stocking cap and oftentimes decked out in holiday pajamas. Community members are encouraged to make Old Sacramento a must-visit holiday destination to experience the magical Macy’s Theatre of Lights”performances every season while also supporting the array of locally owned businesses, shops and eateries available in Old Sacramento.

More information about the Macy’s Theatre of Lights performances or other events and activities happening in historic Sacramento is available by calling (916) 970-5226 or visiting oldsacramento.com.

