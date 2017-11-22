Madcap comedy now playing on Sutter Street

Ken Watkins, Lisa Schwenk, Stephen Kauffman, John Sanders, Felicia Slechta and Lauren Tyner star in Sutter Street's "You Can't Take It With You." Photo by Kate Muris

Sutter Street Theatre brings raucous laughter to the stage with “You Can’t Take It With You.”

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published and taking ballet lessons.

Things like stress, jobs and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them!

But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president, Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must

straighten up to meet the new in-laws.

The play, written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, is directed by Janelle Kauffman.

“You Can’t Take It With You” is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy. The play runs through Nov. 26 with shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 4 p.m. show on Sunday at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom. Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID. For tickets go to SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.