Mumbo Gumbo to jam at Fairytale Town

Sacramento favorite Mumbo Gumbo will return to Fairytale Town for a live concert on Wednesday, July 12. Taking place on the park’s Mother Goose Stage, the outdoor concert supports Fairytale Town’s education programs and park improvements. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

For more than 25 years, Mumbo Gumbo has been one of Northern California’s top groups, releasing nine original music albums and collecting numerous Sammie and Best of Sacramento awards. The seven-piece band tours the western United States, bringing its “genre-bending Americana” music to many fans. The group’s signature danceable sound contains elements of soul, zydeco, folk, blues, rock, cajun, Caribbean and country all mixed into their uniquely festive roots-music sound. Bandmembers include singers/songwriters Chris Webster and Tracy Walton; drummer Rick Lotter; bassist Lynn Michael Palmer; Reggy Marks on sax; guitarist Jon Wood; and Steve Stizzo on keyboards.

Blankets and chairs are welcome at this all-ages concert. The Dish & Spoon Cafe and Cecil’s Taste food truck will have snacks and food available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for guests to purchase.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger. Members receive $3 off per ticket on advance tickets. Day-of tickets are $15 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12. No member discount on day-of tickets. Children ages 1 and younger are free. Tickets are available for purchase at fairytaletown.org. For more information call (916) 808-7462.