Music, meditation and more at the Crocker Art Museum

Curator Walk-Through: Kristina Gilmore on Ruth Rippon

Nov. 2: Tour Exuberant Earth: Ceramics by Ruth Rippon with Crocker Associate Curator Kristina Gilmore at 6 p.m. A wide-ranging exhibition, “Exuberant Earth” presents more than 80 works by Rippon, who celebrates her 90th birthday in January. Gilmore worked closely with Rippon to carefully select works that highlight the artist’s vast repertoire of techniques, her insatiable curiosity and her passion for experimentation. Designed for art novices and ceramic lovers alike, this intimate walk-through will deepen viewers’ appreciation of Rippon and offer an expanded understanding of California ceramic art. Cost is $5 museum members, $12 nonmembers.

Foreign Fall Film Series

Nov. 2: Take a trip around the globe as the Crocker Art Museum presents a behind-the-scenes discussion of the best foreign cinema. Provocative and educational, this screening of “Guelwaar (Senegal)” at 6:30 p.m. includes an introduction by local film expert Jacob Greenberg, designed to offer a full understanding of the film individually and as part of the Crocker’s curated series. Directed by the great Senegalese writer and filmmaker Ousmane Sembène, considered the grandfather of African cinema, “Guelwaar” offers a potently satiric take on Senegal — and Africa more generally — as the country and continent transitioned from colonial rule to independence. Loosely centered on the story of a political activist who is killed and whose body goes missing, “Guelwaar” is by turns funny and poignant, and has been lauded by critics as a masterpiece. Cost is $6 museum members, $10 students/youth, $12 nonmembers.

New on View Tour

Nov. 2 & 11: Never the same tour twice, the New on View Tour dives into the Crocker’s latest special exhibitions and newest works of art. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Artful Tot

Nov. 3 & 4: Each month toddlers explore artmaking with different materials in new ways, from printmaking and color mixing to working with clay and fabric, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adults learn how to encourage experimentation and self-expression while nurturing their child’s creativity. Families are welcome to arrive any time during this drop-in program. Please dress for mess. This program is for children from 19 to 36 months old and their caregivers. Cost is $7 museum members, $10 nonmembers (includes one child and one adult), $5 per additional person.

Sound Meditation in the Gallery

Nov. 4: Encounter the exhibition “Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942-1955” through the experience of sound meditation at 3 p.m. Designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit and to restore balance, sound meditation includes crystal singing bowls, chimes and vocal over-toning. Led by certified sound healing practitioner Niva Flor, Ph.D, two 25-minute drop-in sessions will be offered in the exhibition gallery. Registration is not required, but space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free for museum members, free with admission for nonmembers.

Educator Workshop: Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings

Nov. 4: Join us for an in-depth look at the early work and evolution of noted American painter Richard Diebenkorn, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Explore early pieces, nearly all from the collection of the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, as well as curriculum materials from the Foundation that will help you bring Diebenkorn’s work into your classroom. Cost is $5 museum members, $12 nonmembers.

Crocker Architecture Tour

Nov. 5: Explore the distinct architectural elements, inside and out, of the Teel Family Pavilion and the historic building at 1 p.m. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Kids & Company Gallery Adventure

Nov. 5 & 19: Amusing and educational, this 10:30 a.m. tour is the perfect way to introduce art to children ages 5 and older (and the adults who tag along with them) in a fun and playful manner. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Lunch & Learn

Nov. 7: Join an in-depth examination of “Urbana #2 (The Archer)” by Richard Diebenkorn at noon or 1 p.m. Before or after the 30-minute gallery conversation, take time to enjoy lunch at the Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

ArtMix | Resist

Nov. 9: Get down to music with a message featuring DJ Rock Bottom, the conscience lyrics of Karega Bailey with Mino Yanci and the live FLOW musical experience, combining underground hip-hop lyricists with brazenly brassy sound, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Poet AndYes will drop some of Sac’s best spoken word and give all comers a chance at a hot open mic session. Free for museum members, $10 for nonmembers. For ages 21 and older.

Art Rx

Nov. 11: Art Rx now serves two communities — those with chronic pain and those who serve as palliative caregivers for patients or loved ones facing the end of life. These individuals along with their guests are invited to enjoy facilitated group conversations about select pieces of art with an accomplished docent. The goal of Art Rx is to encourage positive experiences that reduce the burden of chronic pain and caregiver stress. No prior art knowledge is necessary. Advanced registration is required. Call (916) 808-1962, or email [email protected] with questions. First-time participants: Please arrive 15 to 30 minutes early for check-in. Art Rx is presented in collaboration with the Center for Pain Medicine’s Integrative Pain Management Program, part of the UC Davis Health System.

Sunday Playday

Nov. 12: A monthly program for children ages 4 to 6 and their caregivers, Sunday Playday is a gallery-based, art-making experience designed to support school readiness, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Led by a museum educator, children will participate in a fun, make-and-take project using a variety of art materials, inspired by a different artwork each month. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Prelude Tour

Nov. 12: In advance of the Classical Concert featuring the Festival of New American Music, enjoy a docent-led tour of works by American contemporary artists in the Crocker’s permanent collection to help put the music in context with the art. Prelude Tours at 1 and 2 p.m. are open to all visitors. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Classical Concert: The Festival of New American Music

Nov. 12: The annual Festival of New American Music showcases talented musicians performing new works by contemporary American composers. This year, the festival brings to the Crocker trans-disciplinary artist and percussionist Andrew Blanton. Blanton combines classical percussion, new media art and creative coding to offer a unique sonic and visual experience. The Festival of New American Music, a project of the School of Music at Sacramento State, is celebrating its 40th year of providing Sacramento audiences with the finest American contemporary music. You can check out all festival events at csus.edu/music/fenam. Space is limited and advance registration is recommended for the 3 p.m. performence. Cost is $6 museum members, $10 students/youth/Capital Public Radio members, $12 nonmembers.

Kingsley Art Club Evaluation Day

Nov. 14: The Kingsley Art Club sponsors art and antique evaluations, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., focusing on a variety of collecting areas. Informal appraisals (verbal approximations of value) are $12 per item or $55 for five items. Appointments are required. Call (916) 808-7752 to schedule an appointment.

Kingsley Art Club Lecture Series: Meet Crocker Curator Kristina Gilmore

Nov. 15: Kristina Gilmore has worked as a curator at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2006, she moved to Davis, where she served on the board of the Davis Arts Center and helped establish Peregrine School. She has been working in the curatorial department at the Crocker since 2014. at 11:15 a.m. Gilmore will share her experiences developing exhibitions, including her latest, Exuberant Earth: Ceramics by Ruth Rippon. Cost is $8 museum members, $5 student/youth, $12 nonmembers.

Audio Muse: The Lique

Nov. 16: Audio Muse is the Crocker Art Museum’s new monthly series highlighting some of the best bands, DJs and sound artists around. If you haven’t been able to catch The Lique in Sacramento, don’t miss your opportunity at 7 p.m. This funky hip-hop/jazz band from Las Vegas is known for energetic concerts that move crowds mentally, physically and emotionally. They have been featured on AFROPUNK and opened for Hiatus Kaiyote and Flo Rida. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Kondos in Conversation

Nov. 18: In conjunction with the release of a 2018 limited-edition calendar featuring Gregory Kondos’ landscape paintings, Mr. Kondos will have a special, on-stage conversation with Capital Public Radio’s Beth Ruyak at 2 p.m. A master landscape artist focused on California’s Central Valley, Kondos has made important contributions to the Crocker’s permanent collection. Hear directly from the artist about his technique and the evolution of his style, and view the 12 key works spotlighted in the calendar along with his substantial body of work. After the program, Kondos will sign calendars, available for sale from the Museum Store. All proceeds support the Crocker Art Museum. Cost is $20 Museum members, $30 nonmembers.

Baby Loves Art

Nov. 18 & 21: Baby Loves Art engages babies (up to 18 months old) in a visually stimulating gallery walk at 10:30 a.m., offering parents and caregivers a fun opportunity to connect with their babies and each other. All baby noises are expected and welcome. Strollers are allowed and front carriers are recommended for the best art view. Please no backpacks or rear carriers. Meet at the admission desk; no advance registration required. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Wonder Lab

Nov. 19: This drop-in art-making program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is open to all and is designed to spark creativity. Children with learning and developmental disabilities and their families are especially invited. Visual resources, sensory toys and a quiet space will be provided. Wonder Lab is presented in collaboration with the Crocker Art Museum’s Art Access Committee.

Meet Me at the Museum

Nov. 21: Art observation and conversation serve as a gateway to memories and social interaction during this 10:30 a.m. tour designed for visitors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Advance registration is required. To register or for more information contact Tiffany Paige at (916) 792-3281 or [email protected]

Sketch It

Nov. 26: Visitors ages 5 and older can sketch at their own pace while receiving drawing instruction, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This drop-in program meets in a different gallery each month. No experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Community Discussion with California Groundbreakers: The State of Downtown One Year After the Arena

Nov: 30: The Crocker’s “Conversations that Matter” series returns this fall as California Groundbreakers presents a 6:30 p.m. panel discussion of the state of Sacramento’s downtown region one year following the Golden 1 Center opening. What has changed, what has improved, and what still needs work? Free for museum members, $10 nonmembers.

Wee Wednesday

Wednesdays: Bring your little one and yourself to this gallery-based art experience for children ages 3 to 5. The adventure begins in Tot Land with groups leaving at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

The Crocker Art Museum features the world’s foremost display of California art and is renowned for its holdings of European master drawings and international ceramics. The museum offers a diverse spectrum of exhibitions, events and programs to augment its collections, including films, concerts, studio classes, lectures, children’s activities and more. The Crocker is located at 216 O St. in downtown Sacramento. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information call (916) 808-7000, or visit crockerart.org.