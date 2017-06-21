Pianist shares ‘Keys to the Classics’

American pianist Jeffrey Siegel has been a soloist with the world’s great orchestras and has collaborated with many of the pre-eminent conductors of our time. In presenting his “concerts with lively commentary” Siegel offers comments on the work, the composer, even the times in which the work was composed and then gives a virtuosic performance of a piano masterpiece.

A lively Q&A concludes the concert. His presentations enrich the listening experience for the avid music lover as well as provide an inviting, instantly accessible introduction to great music for those new to classical music.

His June 25 concert at Harris Center for the Arts is entitled Keys to the Classics; the performance will include Haydn’s boisterous, humorous “Sonata in D,” Mozart’s deeply affecting “Rondo in A Minor,” as well as his famous “Rondo alla turca” and Beethoven’s popular, tempestuous “Sonata Pathetique.”

Siegel’s 2017-18 series of performances will be announced at this June 25 concert; Harris Center is proud to welcome him back for his seventh season in Folsom.

Siegel has been soloist with the world’s great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Munich’s Bayerischer Rundfunk, the Amsterdam, Oslo and Stockholm Philharmonic, Orchestra of La Scala and NHK Symphony of Japan. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Siegel has collaborated with many of the pre-eminent conductors of our time: Claudio Abbado, Pierre Boulez, Charles Dutoit, Neeme Järvi, James Levine, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Leonard Slatkin, Michael Tilson Thomas, and David Zinman, as well as legendary maestros of the past, including Eugene Ormandy, Sir George Solti, William Steinberg, Klaus Tennstedt and Yevgeny Svetlanov.

Siegel’s ongoing series of Keyboard Conversations flourish in numerous American cities, among them New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Phoenix, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas, Denver and Washington, D.C. Some of these venues have been presenting Keyboard Conversations for more than 40 years — resounding testimony to Siegel’s superb artistry, innovative format and loyal fans. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining and immensely accessible introduction to the magnificent piano repertoire. Seasoned music lovers enjoy a deeply enriched, more focused listening experience.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Keys to the Classics will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 1 p.m. Tickets are $29with premium seats available for $39. Tickets for students with ID are $9. Purchase tickets online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.