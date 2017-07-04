Play follows God as he whips humans into shape

Greg Alexander, Nick Cearley and Amy Kelley, left to right, star in “An Act of God” at B Street Theatre. Rudy Meyers Photography

B Street Theatre looks to the heavens in its newest production, “An Act of God.”

David Javerbaum’s play tells the story of God, with the help of a couple of angels and an actor, who’s here to amend the commandments and whip us back in shape.

A series of tweets on the parody account @TheTweetofGod landed American comedy writer Javerbaum a book deal. Eventually that book, “The Last Testament: A Memoir By God,” was adapted for the stage and renamed as “An Act of God.” The stage version premiered at Broadway’s Studio 54 Theatre in 2015 with Big Bang Theory sitcom star Jim Parsons in the leading role. A second run featured Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes in the leading role.

The B Street Theatre will give the holy role to Nick Cearley, who starred in the theater’s production of “Buyer & Cellar.”

Javerbaum’s irreverently funny play grapples with something that everyone can related to: the never-ending folly of mankind’s attempt to understand God’s wishes.

“Javerbaum’s ‘An Act of God’ is such a great follow-up to Lungs,” said B Street’s Producing Artistic Director Buck Busfield. “While Lungs is more a subtle, contemporary drama, there is nothing subtle about Act of God. A full-blown, irreverent comedy, it’s a great way to kick-off the summer portion of the B3 Series. We’re also so thrilled to have Nick back on the B Street stage after a sold-out run of Buyer & Cellar. Nick is able to capture both the humor and heart in these larger-than-life characters, so this is the perfect role.”

Also with Robert Askin’s “Hand to God” running on B Street’s Mainstage, it’s sure to be a holy summer at the B Street Theatre.

Dave Pierini directs the production, which features a talented cast: God (Nick Cearley), Gabriel (Amy Kelly) and Michael (Greg Alexander).

“An Act of God” runs through July 29 with performances at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. select Thursdays and 1 p.m. select Sundays. Tickets are $27 to $39 with $9 Student Rush tickets and $19 preview tickets. Purchase tickets at B Street Theatre, 2711 B St. in Sacramento, by calling (916) 443-5300 or visiting bstreettheatre.org.

4 SHARES Share Tweet