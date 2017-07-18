Sacratomato Festival returns to Midtown

Bloody Marys will be a popular item on the menu during Sacratomato Week. Photo courtesy of Unseen Heroes

SACRAMENTO — Get ready to savor the tomato when Midtown Sacramento’s Sutter District presents the crowd-favorite Sacratomato Festival & Week July 22-30.

The food-focused week will kick-off with a fun and free family friendly festival that will take place on the grounds outside of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. After that, a week-long celebration of Sacramento’s signature commodity will continue throughout the Sutter District.

The free Sacratomato Festival will include lots to see, do and taste, such as:

An incredibly popular (adults only) Bloody Mary station;

Delicious food booths (for sampling and/or purchase) from popular Sutter District restaurants, including Barwest, Café Bernardo, Centro, Harlow’s, INK Eats & Drinks and Paragary’s Midtown;

An engaging and hands-on “Tomato University” area for kids featuring tomato planting, art activities and more;

An appearance by “Juicy Tomato” mascot from 5 to 7 p.m.;

Cooking demonstrations by the area’s talented top chefs;

A variety of popular Midtown Farmers Market vendors;

A live music and entertainment stage with headliner Simple Creation, a Sacramento based reggae band blended with touches of roots, rock and dub;

A fun and lively salsa making competition.

Sutter District bars and restaurants participating in Sacratomato Week include: Barwest, Biba, Blue Cue, Cafe Bernardo/Monkey Bar, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub, INK Eats & Drinks, Paragary’s Midtown and Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar.

The greater Sacramento community is invited to stroll through Midtown’s lively and eclectic Sutter District visiting the local restaurants, bars and nightclubs to order and enjoy tomato-themed edibles and beverages bursting with the farm-fresh flavors that flourish in the agriculture rich region.

A delicious sampling of the special drink and menu items that will be featured during Sacratomato Week include:

Cafe Bernardo – Chilled tomato soup;

Centro Cocina Mexicana – Molletes (Mexican-style bruschetta, toasted telera bun, refried black beans, chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, heirloom tomato salsa);

Paragary’s Midtown – Tomato & watermelon shrub.

Sacratomato Festival & Week is presented by Midtown Sacramento’s Sutter District with generous support from Midtown Association and produced by Unseen Heroes. Sponsored in part by Republic Services and Sacramento Municipal and Utility District. More information about the 2017 Sacratomato Festival & Week is available at exploremidtown.org.

