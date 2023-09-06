Do you have a passion for gardening? Do you love learning about anything to do with gardening and find yourself talking about gardening a lot with friends and family or even complete strangers? Do you like teaching others about gardening? If these questions describe you, becoming a Master Gardener volunteer may be a good fit.
What actually is UC Master Gardeners? It is a volunteer organization under the umbrella of the University of California that assists home gardeners by providing research-based information on a wide variety of gardening issues.
There are many activities in which Master Gardeners in our county participate. We present free public classes on a wide variety of home gardening subjects throughout the year, including lectures and/or hands-on demonstrations. We staff a help desk at our office where people can call about gardening problems and also walk in with samples of plant problems. We have information booths at county farmers markets as well as the county fair each year. We write weekly gardening articles in various publications throughout the year. We provide speakers for various organizations throughout the county. We participate in the annual Farm Day for school children each year. We hold annual plant sales in April of each year to help fund our crown jewel, the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, which has 16 themed gardens and is open to the public March through November on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
As you can see, there are many areas of home gardening that a UC Master Gardener can choose to be actively engaged in.
If you feel this is a program you want to become involved in, a training class for new UC Master Gardeners is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, 2024, and end May 16, 2024. The classes meet once a week either in the classroom, via virtual classes or out in the field for hands-on learning, and many are taught by university instructors. The classes are intensive and you must complete all sessions and pass a written test before becoming a Master Gardener.
Plan to attend one of our two orientation meetings to explain more about the program; the first is scheduled 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden and the second is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, also at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden. There is also an oral interview of applicants and if accepted into the training program, a $250 fee is required to cover class materials.
For more detailed information visit ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardenersand click onAbout Usat the top of the page, thenBecoming a Master Gardener. This site will give you all the information you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.