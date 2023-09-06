Master Gardeners

UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County participate in a wide variety of programs dedicated to gardening. Courtesy photos

Do you have a passion for gardening? Do you love learning about anything to do with gardening and find yourself talking about gardening a lot with friends and family or even complete strangers? Do you like teaching others about gardening? If these questions describe you, becoming a Master Gardener volunteer may be a good fit. 

What actually is UC Master Gardeners? It is a volunteer organization under the umbrella of the University of California that assists home gardeners by providing research-based information on a wide variety of gardening issues.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.