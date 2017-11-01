Things get crazy at Folsom Lake College

The Marquis de Sade is locked in the Charenton Mental Hospital and decides to put on a play. He writes and directs the other mental patients in a play based on the life of Jean-Paul Marat, a French politician, journalist and leader of a radical faction during the French Revolution.

What could go wrong?

During this “play-within-a-play,” emotions rise and the patients, already on the brink of sanity, become increasingly agitated to the point of riot. Incorporating dramatic elements characteristic of both Antonin Artaud and Bertolt Brecht, it is a depiction of class struggle and human suffering that asks whether true revolution comes from changing society or changing oneself.

The Falcon’s Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College presents “The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum at Charenton Under the Direction of The Marquis de Sade,” opening Nov. 3.

Known for its technical wizardry, The Falcon’s Eye is creating a truly immersive multimedia experience. ​Audiences to this unique event will move within an intimate, limited seating venue involving all of their senses. Live and recorded mixed media, bombastic theatrical interpretations, more than 10 original musical compositions and some of the most spectacular physical design elements ever employed in the area will plunge audiences into an experience unique to the region.

This play has been called a major modern theatrical innovation. This “total theatre” event engages the eye, the ear and the mind with every imaginable​ ​theatrical​ ​device​ ​fused​ ​in​ ​one​ ​breathtaking​ ​experience.

The playwright, Peter Weiss, was born in Germany near Berlin. He resisted the idea of wealth and society early on in his adolescence. Training at a young age to be a visual artist, his life drastically changed when Hitler came into power, as Weiss was half Jewish and a Czech citizen. After his family fled to London, Weiss took up photography and continued his other artistic pursuits, including writing. In 1964 his play “Marat/Sade” was produced and put Weiss on the international stage after he and the play received critical acclaim. Weiss continued to write plays until his death in 1982.

Weiss wrote, “I myself think that art should be so strong that it changes life; otherwise it is a failure.”

This English version is by Geoffrey Skelton with verse adaptation by Adrian Mitchell. The production will be directed by David​ ​Harris with Scenic and Video Designer: ​Ian​ ​Wallace, Costume Designer​ ​Rebecca​ ​Redmond, Lighting Designer Mika​ ​McKenzie-Bahr, Musical Director and Original Songs Composed by JD​ ​Rudometkin and Movement Director ​Gavin​ ​Michael​ ​Sellers. Cast: Marquis de Sade (Steven​ ​Minow); Jean-Paul Marat (Brennan​ ​Villados); Simone Evrard (Al​ ​Matas); Charlotte Corday (Cynthia​ ​Hawes); Duperret (Wesley​ ​Murphy) and Jacques Roux (Sonny​ ​Alforque).

The production of “Marat/Sade” will take place in the City Studio Theatre (Stage Two) at the Harris Center with performances Nov. 3-5, Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-18. To purchase tickets, visit the Harris Center website at harriscenter.net, call (916) 608-6888 or stop by the Harris Center ticket office at 10 College Parkway in Folsom between noon and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and two hours before any performance.