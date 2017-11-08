Think you know the Blues? You ain‘t seen nothin’

Cafe R&B brings its talent to Blues and Brews for Vets on Saturday, Nov. 11. Courtesy photo

World-class blues return to El Dorado Hills for the eighth annual Blues and Brews for Vets celebration on Nov. 11.

This year Cafe R&B headlines the fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills. Sacramento-based blues musician Ryder Green will open the show.

“Not only is this a night of world-class, live music to celebrate, honor and remember our veterans, it’s an event that helps several local programs and projects that benefit veterans and the families of those in active service,” said Rotarian Bill Tobin, whose son serves in the military.

Previous beneficiaries include Blue Star Moms Rolling Hills Chapter, Wheelers for the Wounded of Ca., Military Family Support Group, Veterans Memorial Park – El Dorado Hills and Walk to Remember in honor of Bryan E. Hall. Blues and Brews has raised thousands of dollars for these causes and also offers an opportunity for veterans and other guests to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who serve in the military and their families.

“As a veteran, Rotary has shown a commitment that exemplifies how we should treat and honor veterans of all ages,” said Robert Leon, Vietnam veteran, U.S. Marine Corps.

“Our country wouldn’t be where we are today without the selfless service of the young men and women of our armed forces,” added EDH Rotary Club President Axel Hannemann. “This event is an opportunity for our club and our community to say thanks.”

The acts

Cafe R&B, featuring vocalist “Roach” and her guitar-slinging husband Byl Carruthers, have wowed audiences throughout America, Canada and Europe since they were discovered in Los Angeles by Buddy Guy and Ike Turner in the late ’90s.

After seeing the band at LA’s famed Troubadour, Turner exclaimed, “I ain‘t seen nothin’ like that since me and you-know-who!”

Cafe R&B has released three critically acclaimed albums and this year marks the release of another, “American Music.” The group has Blues roots with Jazz, R&B and Americana added in the mix, making this act a lively, unforgettable show.

“No one ever forgets the first time they see Cafe R&B,” said Blues historian Dick Shurman.

Carruthers told Village Life the group’s decision to headline Blues and Brews was easy.

“The whole band was on board to make the show happen,” he said. “Our bassist Bobby Pickett is a veteran of the Vietnam war. The rest of us are certainly children of World War II and Korean War vets. Suffice it to say that it would be impossible for any of us to imagine our life in this country without the service of those who put their life on the line to preserve it.”

Ryder Green is known for “blistering renditions of blues-infused rock, sublime vintage blues and everything in between.”

“Green captivates audiences with his virtuoso guitar. His distinctive tone, infectious original songs and vocals and attention-grabbing covers ignite crowds of all ages,” reads his website. “He can deliver a stunningly raw emotional blues solo or a hard-driving rendition of Freddie King’s ‘Going Down,’ which has become a signature number for him. Unleashing masterful journeys up and down the neck reminiscent of those that have come before him, he is yet unquestioningly playing from his own heart and soul.”

The details

Blues and Brews for Vets takes the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at District Church (formerly Lakehills), 7000 Rossmore Lane, El Dorado Hills. Cost is $25 per person; veterans receive two tickets for the price of one. Purchase tickets at Face in a Book or the California Welcome Center (both in El Dorado Hills Town Center), at EDH Fire Station 85 on Wilson Way or online at edhblues.com.

For more information about the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills visit edhrotary.org.