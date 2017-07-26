A life-changing trip to Ghana

El Dorado Hills teen Jessica Chanda spent part of her summer in Ghana, teaching the local children how to speak English. The trip had such an impact on the the teen she said she wants to go back. Courtesy photo

Oak Ridge High School student Jessica Chanda recently returned from a two-week volunteer trip to Ghana, where she helped build a school and taught English to younger children … and she already wants to go back.

The 15-year-old made the trip through the organization Global Leadership Adventures, described by her mother Shannan Chanda as “a Peace Corps-like organization for teens.”

“I wanted to travel and do some sort of teen service,” Jessica said during a recent interview. After doing research last fall, Jessica applied to the program and chose Ghana as her desired destination.

When she found out in early 2017 that she’d been accepted, Jessica spent the rest of her sophomore year fundraising to pay for the trip. “It was all worth it,” she said.

She made the trip across the globe by herself, but Jessica said she wasn’t lonely for long. She taught English to sixth-graders in Krobo, Ghana, with four other American girls from Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. “They’re my best friends now,” Jessica said. “It was a great opportunity.”

Jessica learned the best way to teach English to her students. “I spoke slowly and enunciated my words,” she said. “And they love songs and games. Popular choices included Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You,’ ‘Do-Re-Mi’ and dancing to ‘The Macarena.’”

There were 17 girls in Jessica’s delegation. They slept six to a room in bunk beds at the director’s house, where they’d collapse each night with stories abounding.

She said her greatest challenge is now trying to change the image many people have of Africa. “People say Africa is very poor,” Jessica said. “I wish we could overcome stereotypes and people could see how happy the kids in Ghana are.”

She shared her favorite memory — late afternoon fun she had with the children. “Every day from 4 to 6 p.m. we’d go to the park and every kid from the entire village would play,” she said. “That was so amazing.”

Jessica remembers being “overwhelmed” when she first arrived. “Everyone ran to me with accents and they were hugging me,” she continued. “It ended up being cool.”

She already has her eyes set on where she will go next. “I want to go back to Ghana or go to another country,” she said. “And one day I’d like to join the Peace Corps.”

According to its website, Global Leadership Adventures operates summer volunteer programs for high school students exclusively in authentic, non-tourist communities in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Through community service, teens develop meaningful relationships with local people and make a significant impact. For more information visit experiencegla.com.

