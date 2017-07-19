Arnold’s American experience

Rotary Youth Exchange student Arnold Gauthier, far right, poses with fellow RYE students in front of the White House during an East Coast trip earlier this year. Courtesy photo

Prior to coming to the United States Arnold Gauthier had never set foot in the ocean. Just two days after landing in Sacramento to begin his Rotary Youth Exchange year in El Dorado Hills the then 18-year-old got his chance to feel sand under his toes and the cool Pacific Ocean.

“It put me in the best mood for my trip,” Gauthier said.

And the smiles (as well as trips to the ocean) lasted all year long.

Belgium native Gauthier, 19, was hosted by the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills and attended Oak Ridge High School. During his year he stayed with the Mackean family (daughter Sarah went to France thanks to RYE), the Bryant family and 2017-18 Rotary Club President Axel Hannemann.

“This has been my dream since I was 12 … and I couldn’t have hoped for a better year,” he said at his final EDH Rotary meeting last week. “I’m sad to go.”

During his year in the United States Gauthier connected with other RYE students — a tight-knit group that would become know as “the Squirrels” — and see much of the country. He took trips to Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, Disneyland, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, Yosemite, Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and the East Coast, where he visited New York City, Niagara Falls and Washington, D.C.

In addition to his visit to the Pacific Ocean, his adventures included other firsts — first In-N-Out burger (“the best burger”), first corn maze and first coconut.

Standout travels were Los Angeles — “I really love LA,” he said. — and Hawaii, where he surfed, snorkeled with turtles and kayaked. “We just had so much fun,” Gauthier said. “It was incredible.” So much so that the exchange student carries a piece of Hawaii on his official RYE blazer; he has part of his first coconut pinned to the front. The navy blue blazer is hardly visible under all the souvenirs and keepsakes Gauthier has pinned on it — each token linked to a special memory.

Gauthier made many memories right here in El Dorado Hills as well. At Oak Ridge he played on the water polo team, scoring a handful of goals during the season. He connected with local exchange students at school and through Rotary, including RYE student Cassie Campanello, who lived in Italy during the 2016-17 school year. A local highlight was graduating from ORHS — a ceremony he had seen many times in movies — though, Gauthier confessed, “It was more boring than I thought it would be.”

Gauthier also participated in many Rotary events and service projects.

“This is an amazing club,” he said, adding a heartfelt thank you to all EDH Rotary members, his family, friends and host families.

In addition to happy memories, Gauthier said he will return home with a new sense of self and more confidence than he’s ever had. Being an exchange student has helped him shed his shy personality and, he said, during this experience he’s made many “friends for life.”

“The exchange students have become a big family,” he noted. “I know I will see them again.”

Gauthier said he’s also learned how to be more independent, “but I sill can’t cook,” he readily confessed. “I burned the chicken and almost burned (host dad) Axel’s house down.”

Lack of cooking skills aside, Gauthier said he’s grateful for all he’s learned and the person he’s become since his plane landed in sunny California last July.

“Inside I grew up a lot,” he said. “I’m not the same person who flew out of Belgium a year ago.”

For more information about Rotary Youth Exchange visit rotary.org/en/our-programs/youth-exchanges.

